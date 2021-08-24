A Cabot man was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after the car he was riding in crashed into a tree on Monday.
Matthew Thompson, 33, is reported to be in stable condition at the hospital, according to Trooper David Lambert, who investigated the crash that occurred on the South Walden Road in Cabot on Monday morning.
The trooper’s report noted that Shelley Corliss, 57, of Cabot, was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 south on the South Walden Road when the car left the road and crashed into a tree. Thompson was a passenger in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt, Trooper Lambert stated. He suffered serious injuries. Corliss was wearing a seat belt and suffered what the trooper reported as non life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Central Vermont Medical Medical Facility and is in stable condition.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to investigate the crash. Trooper Lambert stated alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
