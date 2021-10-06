A local man first indicted by a grand jury in 2018 on charges of felony sexual assault against a minor girl was found not guilty of all charges after a jury trial at Grafton Superior Court.

On Sept. 27, the jury found Christopher Champion, 35, who was represented by New Hampshire public defender Mirkin Sheldon, not guilty of two special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a victim under 13, one Class B felony count of felonious sexual assault domestic violence, two Class B felony counts of indecent gross lewdness in the presence of a child under 16, and two Class A misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

In February 2020, county prosecutors dismissed two counts of felonious sexual assault domestic violence, two felony counts of indecent exposure and gross lewdness, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch case summary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments