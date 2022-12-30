Local Man Gets A Surprising Phone Call About His Truck

A local man got a call from the Connecticut State Police saying his truck and been involved in a hit-and-run incident.
But he wasn’t the driver.
On Nov. 7, Joshua Lavallee, 37, told Vermont State Police he loaned his gray 2003 Chevrolet Silverado to a woman named Jessica Howard.
“Lavallee advised he lent her the vehicle because he thought she was trying to turn her life around,” wrote Tpr. Abigail Drew in her report. “Lavallee stated in the past Howard had a problem with drugs but he wanted to help her turn her life around.”
Orleans Superior Court
About two weeks later, Lavallee got the call from Connecticut police saying they were looking for his vehicle as it was involved in the hit-and-run.
According to court documents, Lavalle then contacted Howard and asked her who she had lent the truck to but Howard declined to answer the question. Police then tried to contact Howard directly.
“I attempted to reach Howard by phone using the number Lavallee provided me,” wrote Tpr. Drew. “Howard did not answer nor did she return my call.”
But then a break in the case occurred.
Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks contacted Tpr. Drew saying they were out with a vehicle that had gone off the road. The vehicle was described as a gray 2003 Chevrolet Silverado registered to Joshua Lavallee.
“I was advised a female identified as Catherine Teixeira had been operating the vehicle and gone off the roadway,” wrote Tpr. Drew. “I was advised Teixeira stated she was returning from Pennsylvania….Lavallee advised he doesn’t know who that person is and didn’t give them permission to drive.”
Teixeira, 38, of Newport Center, was then charged on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court with misdemeanor vehicle operation without the owner’s consent. Teixeira pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on conditions and an unsecured $200 appearance bond by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
It is unclear if Teixeira operated the truck during the Connecticut hit-and-run incident.
Teixeira faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
