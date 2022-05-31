Local Man Held Without Bail After Alleged Assault With Tire Iron

A Brownington man charged with attempted murder was held without bail on Tuesday after he allegedly struck another man multiple times in the head with a tire iron.
Dylan J. Dewing, 31, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dewing also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Dewing was then ordered held without bail by Judge Lisa A. Warren and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case identified as Jaemind Fortin, 23.
Orleans Superior Court
Dewing is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Newport Police say they were dispatched on May 27 at 8:55 p.m. to Prospect Street near the St. Mary Star of the Sea Church for a report of a fight. There they found Fortin “walking unsteadily around” and bleeding heavily.
“When I approached him and shined my light on him, it was immediately clear that Fortin was bleeding profusely,” wrote Newport Police Ofc. Nicholas Keithan in his report. “There was so much blood I was not sure where it was coming from. I brought Fortin to my cruiser and started rendering medical aid. While rendering aid I observed a deep laceration on the left side of Fortin’s face.”
Police said the altercation began at the Family Dollar store in Newport with some words being exchanged between Dewing and Fortin and that the two men later met on Prospect Street and fought with fists until Dewing grabbed the tire iron.
There were also multiple witnesses at the scene, according to the report.
“Dylan jumped out and started throwing hands, Jae obviously fought back, punching,” wrote witness Baylee Messier, 20, in a sworn written statement provided to police. “Once they were off each other Dylan said he was going to ‘slit our throat’ ‘your dead, you wait.’ As he was saying that, he was digging in his trunk for something to I assume kill Jae. He pulls out a crowbar and ran after Jae. Striking him multiple times.”
Police say Dewing also has an unrelated pending criminal case from two years ago alleging attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault and that he was already subject to conditions of release requiring him to not drink alcohol, not possess any dangerous weapons and to remain under a 24-hour curfew with only verifiable exceptions.
Court records indicate that Dewing was accused of strangling and stabbing another man in the back on Hinman Settler Road in Derby in July of 2020.
Dewing is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted on the new attempted murder charge.
