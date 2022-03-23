Local Man Held Without Bail After Beating Neighbor

Vermont State Police say a Charleston man told troopers that he planned to severely beat his 52-year-old neighbor last weekend.
Then he went ahead and did it.
Patrick L. Parris, 34, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to two felony counts of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and felony burglary into an occupied dwelling.
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Lisa A. Warren ordered Parris held without bail at the request of Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett.
According to court documents, the alleged victim in the case suffered multiple broken bones and other injuries after being accused by Parris of stealing from him.
The alleged incident began after state police responded to 263 Twin Bridges Road in Charleston after receiving a report of the alleged theft just after midnight on Saturday.
On arrival, Troopers spoke with Parris, who lives in the same building as the alleged victim. Parris told police the man had stolen items from his car.
“Parris stated ‘I’m gonna beat the f*** out of him. I’m gonna wait until he tries to leave this house and I’m gonna beat the s*** out of him,’” wrote VSP Tpr. Richard Berlandy in his report.
“I advised Parris against taking such actions and that it would most likely end with Parris getting arrested. Parris stated ‘I don’t care. I’m gonna go into that house and beat the s*** out of him. You guys are going to have to make another trip.’”
Less than 2 hours later, state police were called back to the residence for a report that Parris was beating the alleged victim.
When troopers arrived the second time they found the alleged victim with multiple injuries later diagnosed as a broken nose, friction burns, a dislocated shoulder and broken bones in his jaw, back and rib.
Two days later police interviewed the alleged victim who was still showing signs of injury.
“I observed multiple injuries to (his) head and face to include two purple eyes, marks on his ears, cheeks, forehead, and jawline,” wrote VSP Sgt. Joshua Mikkola in his report. “The bruises around his eyes appeared as if they were just starting to yellow.”
The alleged victim told police that Parris had kicked in the door to his apartment and beat him by throwing him to the floor and kicking him in his head and body.
The alleged victim told police that one of the kicks “sent him down the stairs nearby” during the assault and that his glasses, his dentures and his cell phone were also damaged in the attack.
Parris faces a possible sentence of up to 55 years in prison and $51,000 in fines if convicted.
