Local Man Held Without Bail Following Gun Incident

A St. Johnsbury man is being held without bail after he allegedly put a loaded handgun to a woman’s head and cocked the hammer.
Alex Smith, 46, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon along with ten other misdemeanor charges and was held without bail by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Smith as a habitual offender making him eligible for a sentence of up to life in prison. Prosecutors say several of the alleged offenses were committed in the presence of children.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say Smith jumped on a 40-year-old woman at his Breezy Hill Road residence with a loaded .45 caliber pistol, cocked the hammer and pointed it directly at the woman’s head in the early morning hours of Dec 11. The alleged victim told police she managed to wrestle the gun away from Smith and ran to the bathroom where she removed the ammunition clip and threw the gun into the toilet.
“I asked (the alleged victim) if she feared for her life when he put the gun to her head,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces in his report. “She answered this by stating that the only time she’s feared for her life was tonight. (She) advised that Smith told her he didn’t care if he blew her head off in front of her kids… She stated that she’s been dealing with this for 10 years and this was far from the first time this had happened…She said the reason she wrestled the gun away from Smith was because she knew someone was going to get shot tonight and it wasn’t going to be her or one of her kids.”
The alleged victim told police that Smith had consumed a 5th of vodka prior to the alleged incident.
“She showed me the bottle of vodka he was drinking, and it appeared nearly empty,” wrote Tpr. Garces.
The alleged victim said she locked herself in a bedroom with one of her minor children. Her other minor child had already left the residence. She stated that Smith eventually left the residence in her car against her wishes.
Smith also pleaded not guilty on Monday to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, four counts of violating conditions of release, illegal possession of a firearm, careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving with a suspended license and unlawful taking of tangible property.
Smith is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
