A Coos County man is being held without bail at the Coos County House of Corrections on a felony charge of physically assaulting a 5-month-old girl in Whitefield and “recklessly” causing serious bodily injury.

Hunter Berry, 21, who was arrested late Friday afternoon following an investigation of several days that involved the state’s Major Crime Unit responding on Thursday, is charged with a Class A felony count of first-degree assault for the incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 3 at 30 Elm St., Apt 5, in Whitefield, where he lived with the infant’s mother.

