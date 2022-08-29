Local Man Indicted For Alleged Assault With Gun

A Colebrook man had been indicted again for a May 12 incident involving a gun and a Littleton man is charged with being a habitual offender in the August round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Aron Theriault, 25, of Colebrook, was indicted on a special class felony count of attempted first-degree assault and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon on May 12 in Columbia.
The first count charges Theriault with knowingly attempting to cause injury to “T.L.” by means of a deadly weapon when he pointed a .22-caliber handgun at “T.L.” and fired a round.
The second count charges Theriault with engaging in conduct that recklessly placed another in danger of serious bodily injury when he pointed and fired a round from the gun in the direction of “T.L.”
Nicholas J. Quimby, 33, of Littleton, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of unlawful driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On March 28 and again on April 8 in Carroll, prosecutors said Quimby was behind the wheel of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson along Route 3 and (the second time) on Route 302 after being certified a habitual offender in July 2008 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
