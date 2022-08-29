Local Man Indicted For Alleged Assault With Gun
A mental breakdown appears to have precipitated the May 12 incident in which a Columbia man fired shots at a construction crew, according to Coos Superior Court records. (File photo)

A Colebrook man had been indicted again for a May 12 incident involving a gun and a Littleton man is charged with being a habitual offender in the August round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.

Aron Theriault, 25, of Colebrook, was indicted on a special class felony count of attempted first-degree assault and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon on May 12 in Columbia.

