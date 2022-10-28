Local Man Indicted For Assault On A Police Officer

Several Coos County residents are charged with felony drug possession in the October round of grand jury indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court.
Taylor Caron, 29, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession at Coos Superior Court in 2017.
Jeffrey Renaud, 54, of Stratford, who is currently housed in the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention, was indicted seven Class A counts of drug possession (to include methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine) with intent to sell in Stratford on July 6.
Renaud’s indictments come after eight known felony convictions for selling cocaine and other drugs beginning in Vermont in 2005 and extending to Hillsborough County, New Hampshire in 2018.
Each Class A felony count carries a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
In July, Renaud was arrested in Grafton County on a charge of selling five or more ounces of methamphetamine in Plymouth.
The Grafton County case that involved state and federal police investigators was announced by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force Commander Eric Arcieri, who in July said additional charges are expected in Coos, Rockingham, and Hillsborough counties and the potential sentence for the Grafton County charge alone carries a possible maximum life term in state prison with the possibility of parole.
September Indictments
Chad D. Clark, 44, of Colebrook, was indicted on two Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault against a police officer.
On Aug. 30 in Colebrook, county prosecutors said Clark, while in the commission of a crime, kicked the legs of the responding officer, Colebrook Police Cpl. Dakota Lurvey, several times and spit on his Lurvey’s leg.
Spring Hawkins, 37, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a substance later identified as crack cocaine on July 4, 2021, in Gorham.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.