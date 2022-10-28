Local Man Indicted For Assault On A Police Officer
A mental breakdown appears to have precipitated the May 12 incident in which a Columbia man fired shots at a construction crew, according to Coos Superior Court records. (File photo)

Several Coos County residents are charged with felony drug possession in the October round of grand jury indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court.

Taylor Caron, 29, of Colebrook, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession at Coos Superior Court in 2017.

