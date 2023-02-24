Local Man Indicted For Assaulting Officer, Relative

A Lisbon man is facing extended terms behind bars for what prosecutors said was an assault on a Lisbon police officer, whom he also threatened, and resisting an arrest being made by the officer and another officer from a neighboring town.
John S. Cole, 31, also faces charges for domestic violence and assaulting a female family member, at whom police said he threw a pack of cigarettes and punched in the stomach.
In the February round of grand jury indictments at Grafton Superior Court released on Friday, Cole faces a total of 10 charges, including a Class B felony count of attempted second-degree assault by strangulation on Lisbon Police Sgt. Derek Sullivan and 10 Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault, domestic violence simple assault, resisting arrest, and criminal threatening.
On Jan. 6 in Lisbon, prosecutors said Cole placed his hand on Sullivan’s throat in a choking motion, which caused Sullivan’s neck and throat to become sore in the days following, and which, under the circumstances, “constituted a substantial step toward the commission of second-degree assault” against an officer who was acting in the line of duty.
The misdemeanor counts charge Cole with pushing Sullivan, placing his hand on Sullivan’s neck several times, and twisting Sullivan’s hand as he attempted to take a Taser from Sullivan.
According to the indictments, Cole is also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening with a purpose to terrorize Sullivan when he told the officer to “meet him at his house so we can finish this,” or words to that effect.
The seventh misdemeanor charge accuses Cole of resisting arrest by repeatedly pulling his arms away from Sullivan and from Sugar Hill Police Cpl Sarah Donahue, who were trying to handcuff and arrest him.
On the same day, authorities said Cole assaulted a blood relative at a West Street residence in Lisbon when he threw a pack of cigarettes that struck her face, slapped her, and punched her in the stomach.
Because the police-related incidents involve an officer acting in the line of duty, county prosecutors are seeking extended terms of imprisonment on the felony charge, five misdemeanor assault charges, and criminal threatening charge.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years. A Class A misdemeanor count carries a maximum of 12 months in the county House of Corrections.
It was undetermined Friday if Cole has an attorney and when he is scheduled to appear in superior court.
