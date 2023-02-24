Local Man Indicted For Assaulting Officer, Relative
John S. Cole

A Lisbon man is facing extended terms behind bars for what prosecutors said was an assault on a Lisbon police officer, whom he also threatened, and resisting an arrest being made by the officer and another officer from a neighboring town.

John S. Cole, 31, also faces charges for domestic violence and assaulting a female family member, at whom police said he threw a pack of cigarettes and punched in the stomach.

