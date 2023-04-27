After New Hampshire State Police sought him out for questioning in October, a Dalton man has been indicted on charges of trying to run a man off the road and following him to his home, and threatening him with a gun.
On April 21, Jaime J. Deforge, 43, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon for incidents that occurred on Oct. 5.
According to the indictments publicly released on Tuesday, Deforge, on Route 2 in Jefferson, committed the crime of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon when he placed “A.D.,” age 35, in danger of serious bodily injury by using his Dodge 2500 pickup truck to nearly force A.D. and his vehicle off the road.
Prosecutors said Deforge made a criminal threat with a deadly weapon when he brandished a gun while speaking with A.D., cocked the gun by pulling back the charging slide, and told A.D. he now knows where he lives.
Bail was set at a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond, and a dispositional conference is scheduled for May 12.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count carries a maximum state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
In addition, Deforge, who runs Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling out of his Dalton home, faces multiple unrelated felony theft charges in Rockingham and Grafton counties for allegedly taking upfront payments in the thousands of dollars for construction jobs but not buying materials or doing the work.
According to a check with the New Hampshire Judicial Branch on Thursday, the six felony theft charges remain pending.
They come after the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, in August 2020, brought a civil enforcement against Deforge, whom they said in 2018 stole $31,000 in deposits for a construction job he did not perform any work, did not deliver materials, and did not return the deposit when asked by the victim.
Deforge agreed to a settlement in which he would pay $29,500 in restitution to the victim in monthly installments of no less than $500. The settlement also prohibited him from accepting pre-payments from any customer.
But prosecutors said Deforge failed to make the required payments, thus prompting them to reopen the civil case, and he subsequently took pre-payments from new customers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.