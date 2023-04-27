Local Man Indicted For Criminal Threatening

Jaime Deforge

After New Hampshire State Police sought him out for questioning in October, a Dalton man has been indicted on charges of trying to run a man off the road and following him to his home, and threatening him with a gun.

On April 21, Jaime J. Deforge, 43, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon for incidents that occurred on Oct. 5.

