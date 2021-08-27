Area residents face habitual offender and felonious sexual assault charges in the August round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
Nathan Bragg, 31, of Piermont, and formerly of Bradford, Vt. and North Haverhill, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B felony count of burglary, two Class B felony counts of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender, and three Class B felony counts of drug possession.
On April 19 in Orford, prosecutors said Bragg broke into a residence and stole a wallet and its contents and a GPS receiver, all valued at more than $1,500.
On the same day, Bragg allegedly drove a vehicle on the road where the crime occurred after being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license in April 2019.
Four months earlier, on Dec. 27 in Haverhill, prosecutors said Bragg possessed quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl in Haverhill, and committed another habitual offender offense when he drove a car in Haverhill along Route 10.
Raymond Carpe Jr., 20, of Bethlehem, was indicted on four Class B felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
On several days in April 2020, prosecutors said Carpe engaged in acts of sexual penetration with a 13-year-old female teen.
Jason Cook, 35, of Corinth, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count possessing methamphetamine in Littleton on May 5, and a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving a vehicle in Littleton on the same day after being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles.
Scott Moore, 50, of Carroll, and formerly of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving a vehicle on April 28 in Littleton after being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles in August 2019.
