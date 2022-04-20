Local Man Indicted For Raping Teen

A slate of local residents are charged with possessing dangerous weapons and drugs and sexually assaulting minors in the April round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
The indictments were handed up on Friday and publicly released on Tuesday.
Steven Blaisdell, 31, of Lancaster, was indicted on four Class B felony counts of being a convicted felon in unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.
On March 17 in Lancaster, prosecutors said Blaisdell knowingly had in his possession two sword-like weapons longer than 12 inches, a large samurai-style sword longer than two feet, and a 6-inch-long survival knife, after having previously been convicted in Coos Superior Court in 2017 for felony sale of heroin and crack cocaine.
Bruce A. Landry, 57, of Berlin, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing the narcotic fentanyl, after previously being convicted of a crime at Coos Superior Court in October 2021, and on a Class B felony count of attempting to destroy drug evidence in Northumberland.
On Jan. 28, prosecutors said Landry, believing an investigation was about to begin by the Northumberland Police Department, dumped or threw onto the ground white powder from a plastic bottle, suspected to be fentanyl, to impair the availability of the powder for the investigation.
James E. Lapre Jr., 23, of West Stewartstown, was indicted on four Class B felony counts of assaulting three correctional officers at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.
On Oct. 25, authorities said Lapre, while being an inmate in official custody, grabbed the genitals of CO Zachary Benoit, used his hand to strike Benoit in the face, used his knee in an attempt to hit CO James Dagesse, and used his foot to strike CO Brandon Marsh in the throat.
Dennis J. Martin, 62, of Lancaster, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and methylphenidate, after previously being convicted of an offense at Coos Superior Court in January 2022, and on a Class B felony count of attempting to destroy drug evidence.
On Feb. 18 in Lancaster, Martin, believing the Lancaster Police Department was about to begin an official investigation, allegedly threw onto the ground a cigarette box of what was purported to be methamphetamine, and a tinted baggie purported to be meth just prior to being taken into custody.
Ronald A. Morin Jr., 48, of Glover, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing crack cocaine on Feb. 7 in Columbia.
Riley F. Royal, 20, of West Stewartstown, was indicted on a special class felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
On or about Jan. 27, 2021 in Pittsburg, prosecutors said Royal used physical force when he picked up and placed on the bed a 16-year-old female who he then raped.
Jeffrey P. Young, 40, of Littleton, was indicted on two special class felony counts, aggravated felonious sexual assault for using concealment and surprise to assault a female teen between 12 and 14 years of age.
Between May 10, 2014, and May 10, 2016 in Whitefield, prosecutors said Young assaulted the victim while she was sleeping before she had a chance to flee or resist.
