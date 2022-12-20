Local Man Indicted For Sexual Assault Against Child

One local resident is charged with trying to pass off fake $20 bills, another with sexually assaulting a child, and others with felony drug sales in the December round of grand jury indictments handed up at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Peter Bunnell, 36, of West Stewartstown, was indicted on a special class felony count for engaging in a pattern of sexual assault against a child from 2016 to 2021, beginning when the victim was 8 years old.
Christina L. Chamberlain, 41, of Dalton, was indicted on a special class felony count of selling more than one gram of fentanyl on May 6 in Dalton to a cooperating individual working with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Crystal R. Humiston, 55, of North Stratford, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of selling tablets of the prescription drug diazepam, which she purported to be Valium, and tablets of methylphenidate, which she purported to be Ritalin, on Feb. 14, 2021, to cooperating individuals working with the NHAG Drug Task Force.
Darcie M. Ingerson, 32, of Whitefield, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of possessing methamphetamine on Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 in Northumberland and possessing fentanyl on Sept. 29 in Northumberland.
Ingerson also faces a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after prosecutors said she nearly struck Northumberland Police Officer Brian Jenkins with her car on Old Village Road on Oct. 2.
Alexander D. Johnston, 28, of Groveton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of selling fentanyl on Aug. 22 in Northumberland to a cooperating individual with the NHAG Drug Task Force.
Eric J. Lefebvre, 41, of Stark, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine on May 9, 2021, in Northumberland to a cooperating individual working with the NHAG Drug Task Force.
Felicia T. McKearney, 34, of Stark, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of drug sales and criminal liability for working with Lefebvre to sell the drugs.
Jacob Marshall, 30, of North Stratford, was indicted on three Class B felony counts of forgery.
On June 28 at Dollar General in Northumberland, prosecutors said he attempted to use a fraudulent $20 bill to buy store items.
On June 28 at the Dollar General in Lancaster, he is alleged to have attempted to exchange a fake $20 for a real $20 bill from the cashier.
On the same day, he reportedly tried to defraud Jiffy Mart on Lancaster with a fake $20 bill in exchange for store merchandise.
Marshall also faces a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness.
On June 29, believing an official investigation was about to proceed against him, prosecutors said Marshall attempted to cause Terrie Giguere and employees at Dollar General to withhold their testimony and any information they would give to authorities when he told Giguere that if she spoke with police then the store would pay, in reference to his presentation of fake currency.
