Local Man Indicted For Sexually Abusing Young Family Members

Edward H. Gibson Sr. (Contributed photo)

A Bath man already facing decades behind bars for alleged sexual abuse against two young girls going back nearly 30 years now faces new charges of sexually assaulting two young family members.

In the June round of grand jury indictments released by Grafton Superior Court on Wednesday, Edward H. Gibson Sr., 55, faces three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, including one carrying an extended term of imprisonment, and a Class B felony count of felonious sexual assault with an extended term of imprisonment.

