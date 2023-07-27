Local Man Indicted For Sexually Abusing Young Family Members

A Bath man already facing decades behind bars for alleged sexual abuse against two young girls going back nearly 30 years now faces new charges of sexually assaulting two young family members.
In the June round of grand jury indictments released by Grafton Superior Court on Wednesday, Edward H. Gibson Sr., 55, faces three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, including one carrying an extended term of imprisonment, and a Class B felony count of felonious sexual assault with an extended term of imprisonment.
According to the indictments, Gibson abused one family member between February 2019 and February 2023, beginning when she was 12, and engaged in a pattern of sexual assault.
He is accused of abusing the second female family member during the same time frame, beginning when she was 7, and is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child for showing her pornography, according to the charges.
Gibson is scheduled for an arraignment and bail hearing on Aug. 21 at Grafton Superior Court.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 10 to 20 years and a Class B felony count by a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
According to court records viewed on Thursday, Gibson, who is being represented by defense attorney Emily Wynes, is being held in the Grafton County House of Corrections on preventative detention, following his arrest on May 15 on the prior charges, which resulted in grand jury indictments in June.
A bail hearing, in which Wynes argued for Gibson’s release on $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions that he live at his Goose Lane residence in Bath, not have any contact with the victims, not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and not travel outside of New Hampshire and Vermont, was held on July 19.
According to the case summary, the judge took the proposed bail order under advisement and, as of Thursday, had not issued an order.
In June, Gibson was indicted on 29 special class felony counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two Class B felony counts of felonious sexual assault for abusing one girl, beginning when she was 7, from 1997 to 2005, and a second girl, beginning when she was 4, from 2003 to 2008.
According to those charges, one incident occurred when Gibson’s girlfriend was not home during one victim’s visit to the house and someone unexpectedly arrived at the residence and witnessed the assault.
The cases are being prosecuted by assistant Grafton County attorneys Amanda Jacobson and Paul Fitzgerald.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.