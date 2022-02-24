Local Man Indicted For Soliciting A Teen Girl, Who Was Actually A Cop Named Eric, For Sex

A North Haverhill man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex and driving to a prearranged location downstate to meet her.
The female minor, however, was actually an undercover police officer who had been posing as a 15-year-old teen and communicating with Jacob R. Myers online, said county prosecutors.
Myers, 33, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury last week on two Class B felony counts of attempted felonious sexual assault, a Class B felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, and a Class B felony count of unlawful use of computer services.
On Nov. 18, prosecutors said Myers used an Internet service to seduce, lure, or entice a child he believed was under 16.
The minor named “Emma,” however, was Lebanon Police Officer Eric Hunter.
According to their communication exchange in the indictment, Myers offered to engage in a sex act with “Emma,” who said, “I kno but I’m just not comfortable meetin someone not knowin wat to expect I don’t like surprises lol.”
“haha i can understand that for sure lol,” Myers allegedly responded, before telling “Emma” two things he would like to do to her.
“Emma” then asked “how” and Myers explained, said authorities.
According to prosecutors, Myers then agreed to travel to a specific location at a specific time and date to make contact with “Emma” for the sexual acts, and he traveled to their meeting place at Hannaford’s grocery store in Lebanon on the same day.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
Myers is not the only local man to be indicted in recent years for soliciting sex with a minor.
In July, Micah Courteau, 33, of Dalton, pleaded guilty after he was charged with two counts of attempted felonious sexual assault and felony counts of unlawful use of computer services and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said Courteau in February 2020 communicated online with who he thought was a minor, but was another undercover officer from Lebanon, and went to a prearranged location to meet her.
Courteau was required to register as a sex offender as part of the plea agreement, according to court records.
The Lebanon Police Department’s cyber crimes unit is an affiliate of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.