Local Man Indicted For Strangling, Threatening To Kill Partner

Open court

A Stewartstown man is charged with strangling his intimate partner and threatening to kill her and a Northumberland woman with possessing crack cocaine in the December round of felony indictments handed up at Coos Superior Court.

Jesse S. Mason, 30, of West Stewartstown, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking after two prior theft convictions, a Class B felony county of trying to destroy evidence, and a Class B felony count of witness tampering.

