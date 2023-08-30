Local Man Indicted For Urinating In Police Cell
Grafton County Courthouse and Department of Corrections.

Locals are charged with drug possession, being habitual offenders, sexual assault, and stealing eBikes in the August round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.

Heather L. Ainsworth, 45, of North Haverhill, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing cocaine on May 25 in Lebanon and a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief for purposely damaging the door at 30 Main St. in Lebanon, the property of Chiplin Enterprises.

