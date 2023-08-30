Local Man Indicted For Urinating In Police Cell

Locals are charged with drug possession, being habitual offenders, sexual assault, and stealing eBikes in the August round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Heather L. Ainsworth, 45, of North Haverhill, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing cocaine on May 25 in Lebanon and a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief for purposely damaging the door at 30 Main St. in Lebanon, the property of Chiplin Enterprises.
Ajit Airen, 42, of Littleton, was indicted on a special class felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Nov. 30, 2021, in Littleton, prosecutors said Airen engaged in the sexual penetration of a female victim, age 50, who indicated by speech that she did not freely consent to the act and tried to resist.
Styvie R. Boyce, 36, of Woodsville, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of amphetamine with the intent to sell on Jan. 30 in Haverhill, as well as three Class B felony counts of possessing quantities of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and methylphenidate, and a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence for concealing or removing controlled and prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia after learning that a police investigation was pending.
Randy Boyle, 37, of North Woodstock, was indicted on a Class B felony count of falsifying physical evidence, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Jan. 12, 2021, in Haverhill, prosecutors said Boyle recklessly placed Timothy Westman in danger of death or serious bodily injury when he drove a Mazda 3 at a high speed through a wall and into Westman’s shop, where Westman was working. The count of falsifying physical evidence charges Boyle with throwing a drug kit bag from his car and into the woods following the collision. Boyle faces a Class B felony count of being a habitual offender for driving after the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles certified him as a habitual offender in 2017 and revoked his driver’s license. In addition, Boyle faces a Class A misdemeanor count of giving a false report to law enforcement when he told police he was not the driver of the car that had just been involved in the crash, and falsely told officers that the driver was Ryann Cram.
Brayden C. Brown, 27, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class B felony count of assault by a prisoner. On June 13 in Littleton, prosecutors said Brown urinated on the floor and bench of a holding cell at the Littleton police station and expelled the urine at Littleton Police Officer Chris Wilkins and contaminated Wilkins’ work environment.
Amanda Gibson, 35, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of criminal mischief for causing more than $1,5000 in damage to a 2019 GMC pickup truck belonging to Nickolas Antonucci on July 14, 2022, in Littleton.
Brandon Lackie, 35, of Groton, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On May 23 in Woodsville, prosecutors said Lackie drive a 2002 Toyota pickup truck on Route 302 after the DMV certified him as a habitual offender in 2014 and revoked his driver’s license.
Susan A. Mitchell, 48, of Plymouth, was indicted on a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking. On June 25, 2022, in Littleton, prosecutors said Mitchell stole more than $1,000 of merchandise from Walmart, including a cordless vacuum cleaner, battery-operated chainsaw, and a battery-operated trimmer.
Matthew Moore, 41, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin in Littleton on Feb. 12 as well as five Class B felony counts of possessing quantities of methaphetamine, methylphenidate, fentanyl, and buprenorphine on Feb. 12 and Feb. 9.
Christopher M. Rodimon, 41, of Piermont, was indicted on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property for possessing on Sept. 27, 2022 in Plymouth a stolen 2019 Chevrolet Equinox belonging to Wells River Chevrolet. He also faces a Class B felony count of criminal mischief for cutting the vehicle’s headliner, carpeting, and electric wires and causing more than $1,500 in damage.
Samantha L. Stark, of North Woodstock and formerly of Littleton, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing methamphetamine on May 15 in Campton, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession at Grafton Superior Court in 2019.
Joshua C. Vance, 24, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Jan. 1 in Haverhill, prosecutors said Vance drove a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck on Ammonoosuc Street after the DMV certified him as a habitual offender in April 2022 and revoked his driver’s license.
David A. Wright Jr., 44, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property and a Class B felony count of receiving stolen property. On Nov. 13 in Littleton, prosecutors said Wright had in his possession a stolen Cruiser Step-Thur eBike belonging to David Atkinson and valued at more than $1,500, after Wright was previously twice convicted of felony theft in New Hampshire in 2003 and 2021.
