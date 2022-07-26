Local Man Indicted On Kidnapping, Assault Charges

A Bethlehem woman is charged with possessing fentanyl and a Piermont man with kidnapping and assaulting a family member in the July round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.
Todd M. Sanville, 48, of Piermont was indicted on a Class A felony count of first-degree assault, Class A felony count of kidnapping, Class B felony count of criminal restraint and two Class B felony counts of second-degree assault, including by strangulation, as well as eight Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault and a Class A misdemeanor count each of kidnapping, obstructing the report of a crime, and criminal threatening for allegedly telling the victim, “I’ll kill you,” or words to that effect.
Prosecutors said the incidents occurred on May 10 and 11 in Piermont against a family member, who suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractured ribs, after being struck throughout her body.
Sanville also faces five Class B felony counts of being a convicted felon in unlawful possession of a weapon, following a 1993 conviction for felony theft.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years, a Class B felony count by 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, and Class A misdemeanor by 12 months in county jail.
Richard F. Byrnes III, 29, of Allston, Mass., was indicted on a Class B felony count of receiving stolen property in Haverhill.
On May 22, county prosecutors said Byrnes had an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, valued at more than $1,000 and belonging to Tara Allen, while knowing it had been stolen.
Christina Chamberlain, 40, of Dalton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender.
On June 28, 2021, in Littleton, Chamberlain allegedly drove a vehicle on Route 135 after being certified a habitual offender in October 2019 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked her driver’s license.
Brian Mitchell, 44, of Woodsville, was indicted on two Class B felony counts of unlawfully possessing quantities of the controlled drugs methylphenidate and clonazepam on Aug. 24, 2021, in Ashland.
He is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of driving after suspension.
Tashia R. Moodie, 30, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing fentanyl on April 27 in Littleton, after having previously been convicted on a felony count of sale of a controlled drug in 2019 at Grafton Superior Court.
Jessica Savage, 26, of Berlin, was indicted on a Class A felony count of possessing methamphetamine in Littleton on April 25, after having previously been convicted of felony drug possession at Grafton Superior Court in 2021.
She also faces a Class B felony count of selling more than one gram of fentanyl to a confidential informant working with the New Hampshire Drug Task Force on April 11 in Littleton.
