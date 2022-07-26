Local Man Indicted On Kidnapping, Assault Charges

Grafton Superior Court (Contributed photo)

A Bethlehem woman is charged with possessing fentanyl and a Piermont man with kidnapping and assaulting a family member in the July round of felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court.

Todd M. Sanville, 48, of Piermont was indicted on a Class A felony count of first-degree assault, Class A felony count of kidnapping, Class B felony count of criminal restraint and two Class B felony counts of second-degree assault, including by strangulation, as well as eight Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault and a Class A misdemeanor count each of kidnapping, obstructing the report of a crime, and criminal threatening for allegedly telling the victim, “I’ll kill you,” or words to that effect.

