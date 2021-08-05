SWANTON — A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in an Aug. 4 accident in Swanton in which he collided with a Mack truck operated by a Westfield motorist.

According to state police troopers out of the St. Albans barracks, Peter Morin, 28, of Swanton was traveling at a high rate of speed on his 2014 Suzuki GSXR 1000 when he crashed into the rear of a 1989 Mack farm truck hauling silage and being operated by Paul Phillips, 34, of Westfield.

The 1:50 p.m. accident took place on Sheldon Rd., where Morin was pronounced deceased.

VSP was assisted by Missisquoi Valley Rescue, Swanton Fire Department, DMV and VTrans.

