Local Man Jailed After Alleged Bat Incident

A Newport Center man has been accused of swinging a baseball bat at a woman and her child.
Jake H. Buck, 34, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and escape from furlough. Buck also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and two counts of criminal threatening.
Judge Lisa A. Warren set conditions of release and $25,000 bail.
Orleans Superior Court
On Nov. 27 at 10:34 p.m., the Vermont State Police said they received a report in Newport Center of an attempted assault alleging that Buck had threatened a 24 year old woman and her 13-year-old son with a baseball bat.
The woman and her sister-in-law told police that she and the juvenile were looking for their missing cat in their neighborhood when the alleged incident occurred.
“They both stated while {the alleged victim} and JUV1 were knocking on Buck and (his girlfriend Christina Rollins, 32) door at the apartment above theirs, Jake came across the street with a metal baseball bat,” wrote Tpr. Aaron Leonard in his report. “They both stated Jake swung it at {the alleged victim} and JUV1 twice, and hitting a porch on the first attempt and almost hitting the backs of their heads on the second swing.”
Buck has been charged by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office as a habitual offender which means he faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
