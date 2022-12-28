Local Man Jailed After Alleged Bat Incident
Jake Buck

A Newport Center man has been accused of swinging a baseball bat at a woman and her child.

Jake H. Buck, 34, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and escape from furlough. Buck also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and two counts of criminal threatening.

