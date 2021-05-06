A man from Concord was jailed on Wednesday following his second interaction with St. Johnsbury Police in a week.
Jack C. Granger III, 31, was taken into custody at a Summer Street, St. Johnsbury residence, noted Officer Robert Gerrish, for violating a 24-hour curfew order. He was lodged at Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility. An arraignment at Caledonia Superior Court was scheduled for Thursday.
Officer Gerrish noted that police determined that Granger had been residing at the Summer Street residence for several months. A court order given following a previous criminal charge requires Granger remains at an address in Concord.
Last week Granger also encountered St. Johnsbury Police. He was the driver of a vehicle stopped by police on Summer Street on April 27. Officers Gerrish and Davis Guyer cited Granger for a curfew violation, driving with suspended license and drug possession. A court date of Aug. 23 was given. The officers also seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant.
The warrant was granted and the search yielded a bag containing suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine and Buprenorphine beneath one of the seats, noted the officers’ report. After the discovery passengers in the vehicle Granger was driving were criminally cited.
Kyra LG Carey, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and dispensing marijuana. Ryan C. Farnham, 29, of Eden, was cited for possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl. They will answer to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Sept. 20.
