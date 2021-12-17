BURLINGTON — A Caledonia County man has been jailed following his arrest on a federal charge of knowingly possessing child pornography earlier this fall, the FBI said Friday.
Paul Emerson, 37, of Groton appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on the felony charge Friday afternoon, but the prosecution asked for a continuance until next week so it could learn more about his background.
Emerson is charged with possessing the pornographic images in Caledonia County between October 25 and 27, the FBI said. The pictures show a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, records show.
The FBI said it appears Emerson used two computers to access the images: a computer at home after 5 p.m. and another computer located at Kendal at Hanover, a retirement home for 400 people and 300 employees, on Cummings Road, in Hanover, N.H. between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
The FBI said they believe Emerson is employed at the retirement home and that he had used a mobile device to access a Kik account during work hours.
The arrest followed a raid Thursday by the FBI at his home at 901 Seyon Pond Road, where he lives with his wife, Sasha Emerson, records show. The FBI also was authorized to search his red Ford dump truck, his black Ford Fiesta and computers.
FBI Special Agent David Frehulfer said another federal agent in the Anchorage, Alaska field office was working as an Online Covert Employee and logged into a Kik messaging application account and began to communicate with a person later identified as Emerson.
Based on the subsequent exchanges, the bureau said it developed enough to get a search warrant approved by Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle in Burlington.
During an interview after the raid, Emerson admitted he had received child pornographic images for about six months and that he had used Kit to send images to others in the group. The images contained children as young as age 6, Frehulfer said.
Paul and Sasha Emerson created Windy Knoll Farms and incorporated the business in April, state records show. The investigation also revealed Emerson previously lived at 3203 Swamp Road in South Ryegate from June 2002 and October 2007.
Doyle agreed to assign a lawyer at taxpayer expense. Emerson said his wife controls the finances, but Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth said between owing on his home and buying a tractor recently, Emerson is leveraged.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson filed a motion seeking Emerson’s detention pending trial. She said Emerson needs to be detained because he is a danger to the community and there are no known conditions that will ensure his appearance for all future court hearings.
Masterson said Emerson has admitted to trading pornographic images and he lives in a house with two young children. He also is known to possess firearms. She said he needs to be detained until more can be learned about him
He faces up to 10 years in prison for the single charge and “the case against him appears quite strong,” Masterson said in her detention motion.
Doyle agreed to continue the hearing until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
