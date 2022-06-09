Local Man Killed In North Country Crash

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. — A Beecher Falls man died Wednesday as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 3.
At approximately 3:59 p.m., N.H. State Police Troop F barracks took a report of the crash. When first responders arrived, they observed a single vehicle on its side, off Rt. 3 north in Day Brook.
The State Police say a northbound 2008 Saab being operated by Levi C. Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, drifted off the eastbound side of Rt. 3. The vehicle struck an earth embankment and became airborne, where it struck several large trees before coming to a final rest on the driver’s side in the brook.
Brooks was given medical attention, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troop F was assisted by members of the U.S. Border Patrol, Beecher Falls Fire Department, and 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services, as well as the New Hampshire DOT.
While the investigation is ongoing police said speed appears to have been a factor in the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at (603) 223-6188, or Tyler.J.Brennan@dos.nh.gov.
