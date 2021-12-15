A Burke man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the tractor he was operating rolled over.

Timothy Roberts, 63, Burke, was pronounced dead at his property on Hayden Crossing Road. Firefighters from East and West Burke, along with the Lyndonville Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue responded to render aid when the emergency call went out about 4:15 p.m.

Vermont State Police Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen reported that Roberts rolled his tractor while driving up an inclined path on his property. The report noted that the tractor began sliding on ice before rolling over an embankment. Trooper Danielsen stated there was nothing suspicious about the accident.

