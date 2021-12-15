A Burke man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the tractor he was operating rolled over.
Timothy Roberts, 63, Burke, was pronounced dead at his property on Hayden Crossing Road. Firefighters from East and West Burke, along with the Lyndonville Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue responded to render aid when the emergency call went out about 4:15 p.m.
Vermont State Police Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen reported that Roberts rolled his tractor while driving up an inclined path on his property. The report noted that the tractor began sliding on ice before rolling over an embankment. Trooper Danielsen stated there was nothing suspicious about the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.