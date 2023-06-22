Local Man Leaves Threatening Message At Governor’s Office
An Orleans County man has been accused of violating probation by leaving a threatening message on Gov. Phil Scott’s voicemail.

On June 14, Joseph T. Maynard, 46, of Derby, allegedly called the Governor’s office with a complaint about his doctor not filling his medical prescriptions. According to the probation violation document, Maynard left the following message on the recording.

