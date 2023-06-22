Local Man Leaves Threatening Message At Governor’s Office

An Orleans County man has been accused of violating probation by leaving a threatening message on Gov. Phil Scott’s voicemail.
On June 14, Joseph T. Maynard, 46, of Derby, allegedly called the Governor’s office with a complaint about his doctor not filling his medical prescriptions. According to the probation violation document, Maynard left the following message on the recording.
“It’s the State that needs to be blow up…The State is creating a criminal, because now I want to get even with the State…So the State threatens me and I retaliate…I would appreciate a response back, before I something I regret…You’re the enemy.”
Orleans Superior Court
Vermont State Police Senior Sgt. Jacob Zorn wrote in his report that Maynard has been evaluated to be a “moderate threat level” toward the Governor’s Office.
The police report states:
“Based on my training and experience, l believe the main reason Maynard was using threatening language was in an attempt to leverage his doctor to fill the prescriptions Maynard wanted,” wrote Sgt. Zorn. “Maynard, however, also has other characteristics and factors in both his and his current life that led me to believe he may be somewhat likely to act on a threat.”
Maynard, who allegedly violated a 2021 probation order to not engage in “violent or threatening behavior,” was arraigned on Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court.
The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office asked Judge Lisa A. Warren to hold Maynard without bail due to the threats against the Governor’s office.
But Judge Warren decided to release Maynard into the custody of his wife at the Border Motel on Route 5 in Derby.
The state objected to the release of Maynard into the custody of his wife because she was the victim in his prior 2021 conviction of felony 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault, according to court documents.
“He threw hot coffee on her and the coffee mug hit her in the face,” wrote Vermont State Tpr. Kali Lindor in her 2021 report. “The right side of her face was bright red. She had a bright blue and purple bruise on the right side of her chin. She advised she could see steam coming out of the empty coffee mug after he had thrown it at her…The defendant advised he did throw coffee on her.”
Maynard was also charged in 2021 with resisting arrest, violating conditions of release and lewd & lascivious conduct for masturbating in a state police holding cell, according to the report.
Other conditions of release set by Judge Warren include orders that Maynard not buy, have or use firearms or other deadly weapons, that he not go within 300 feet of Gov. Scott’s office, not contact the Governor’s office and engage with a mental health provider.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.