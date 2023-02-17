A Waterford man new to the Northeast Kingdom says the NEK is the right place to launch a mass timber production operation to help address the housing shortage.
Josh Oakley plans to introduce mass timber manufacturing with a new enterprise called Mass Kingdom.
A statement on the Mass Kingdom website (masskingdom.org) identifies the business as “a coalition of designers, builders, timber enthusiasts, planet lovers, NEK supporters, subject matter experts, and community members that are making this vision a reality.”
At its simplest form, said Oakley, mass timber construction is taking small pieces of wood, and bonding them together, either with glue or mechanically to make big pieces of wood. Those big pieces of wood are formed into panels, beams and posts that are structurally very resilient, he said.
Oakley said making the product in the Northeast Kingdom makes sense. “Living in a wood basket like we do, surrounded by the northern forest, it makes (mass timber) an obvious path to a solution for lowering the cost of housing.”
Oakley is a husband and father of five children all under 10. He and his family have been in the NEK for three years.
“We moved to Vermont right before the pandemic,” he said. “We wanted to raise our kids outdoors in this environment, in this place, in this culture.”
The family was living in Alabama at the time when Oakley, a mountain biking enthusiast, read about Kingdom Trails. He said the description of the trails network seemed too good to be true, so the family decided to take a trip here for a week; they “fell in love” with the area.
“We (Oakley and his wife) both grew up in rural farm culture towns so we immediately just got the culture, kind of the farm culture, hardworking, rural, but then this access to a landscape that just allows you to live outdoors year-round. And we want our kids to grow up like this,” he said.
Oakley’s background is in design and construction. He said when the family moved here he didn’t have a sense of where he would dedicate his talents and energy, but was open to something.
“I said, ‘we’ll find a problem to solve up here,’” said Oakley.
About two years later, an opportunity to make good on that sentiment came knocking, literally.
“A neighbor comes knocking on my door and says, ‘Hey, I heard you know a little bit about housing. Would you come talk to a group at the hospital about housing? We’re really having a hard time finding housing for people we’re trying to hire,’ and that’s really what kicked this off.” said Oakley.
He met with staff there, including Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester, who speaks often about the need for housing in the area, recently addressing a Senate Economic Development committee meeting on the topic.
According to Oakley, the hospital group said, “‘we got this problem,’ and I’m naive enough to say, ‘OK, I’ll try to solve it.’”
The result, he said, is Mass Kingdom and a focus on creating material that suits a residential scale.
“It helps with the cost of housing because we can take something that’s not a very expensive resource, turn it into parts and pieces for housing, and lower the cost of putting these houses together,” he said.
Mass timber has been on the radar in the United States for ten years, Oakley said, but the technology is lately on the rise in manufacturing. “I call it emerging technology and construction,” he said.
The loss of paper mills meant the loss of using wood pulp, but pulp can be used in the making of mass timber.
“There’s this kind of empty market for that product,” said Oakley. “And so that allows us to increase the value of wood that wasn’t very valuable, which helps the forest economy; it helps with forest management because now we can use that wood.”
“What we’re trying to do at a residential scale specifically would require about a 20,000 square feet facility that would employ anywhere from 20 to 30 people and would involve bringing in local wood from within a 100-mile radius,” he said.
“We’re not doing modular; this is prefabrication and panelization. We’re not trying to build the whole house in the factory and ship it to site, but we are trying to ship a kit of parts to site that can easily be put together in a few days.”
He spoke about the look of the home the Mass Kingdom process would create.
“We’re going for an aesthetic that borrows from the New England farmhouse vernacular - to make it sound really design smart,” he said. “It’s the New England barn and the New England farmhouse - a very simple structure with a gabled roof.
“We don’t need to build some kind of Mediterranean house with all these roof lines that serve no purpose but adding cost, just because that’s what’s in a magazine. I believe here people actually prefer this aesthetic that I’m talking about.”
Oakley said the plan is to halve the cost of new housing construction, which is currently happening with an investment of around $300 a square foot. At a reduced cost through mass timber construction, he said, “we’ve made housing affordable for middle market, for low income, for subsidized housing.”
Oakley is looking for a place to house the production plant. He’s considered existing structures in the area and looked at land, and he believes the best path forward is new construction.
“I don’t think that facility exists as we sit here with the need for an overhead crane, and the ceiling heights,” he said. “Right now we’re trying to find land that would work where we would actually build this building using mass timber. It would be a showpiece project as well.”
The location needs to be in the Northeast Kingdom, Oakley said, and he is currently focused on finding a spot in St. Johnsbury.
“If you go from New York to Maine, and you said that’s the northern forest, and you look at St. J, it’s almost in the geographic center. We have two interstates, and we have Route 2. It’s like within some kind of 30- maybe 50-mile radius of St. J is where I’d like to be. The closer, the better.”
In addition to looking for a home for the Mass Kingdom plant, Oakley said he is open to hearing from others who can offer input to help get to a successful launch.
“This is a situation where I have some energy and enthusiasm and experience in trying to solve this type of problem. And I’m trying to put together a team of people that are also interested in solving it,” said Oakley.
Anybody who is interested in responsible forestry, preservation of our forests, housing and new technology for economic development in the Kingdom should connect with Oakley. “Those are the people that we need to help us,” he said.
Send Oakley a message at josh@masskingdom.org to share ideas, express interest or ask questions about the Mass Kingdom effort.
Oakley said creating a mass timber production is a lofty goal, but he’s eager to see it through.
“I’m really trying to be realistic, but also I don’t want to be defeated,” he said, “because there are so many people I talk to here that are like, ‘Oh, nothing’s gonna happen, nothing changes.’ So you got to kind of find that spot where I appreciate that’s your experience, but I’m not going to accept that.”
(1) comment
Would love to see! NEK needs more people looking at ways to reinvent the legacy industries that are rooted here.
