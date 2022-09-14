Local Man Named Mount Washington Observatory Director

A Lyndonville man who recently served as assistant director at the Old Stone House Museum is the new executive director of Mount Washington Observatory.
Dr. Drew Fulton Bush will start at the observatory on Sept. 26. His last day at Old Stone House in Brownington was Friday. He was there for 2½ years, serving as assistant director for marketing, development and communications.
The Observatory, in North Conway, N.H., is a nonprofit research and educational institution that seeks to advance an understanding of Earth’s weather and climate.
The hiring announcement from the Observatory notes, “Board of Trustees Chair Robert C. Kirsch called Bush a passionate and visionary leader who will bring a distinctive strategy for the future while building upon the Observatory’s 90-year legacy in mountain meteorology and climate science.”
“Drew has a remarkably well-rounded weather and climate science, education, fundraising, and leadership background and will advance the Observatory’s strategic vision as the go-to organization for mountain-based atmospheric and climate research,” said Kirsch. “He has an empathetic and open way that will be positively received by our membership, board, and staff, leading to easier, broader, and more rapid advancements for our organization.”
Bush was unanimously chosen by a search committee whose members considered a national pool of applicants.
He received his Ph.D. from McGill University’s Department of Geography and Bieler School of Environment, a Master of Environmental Management from Duke University, and a B.A. from Colby College.
Highlights of his career include helping to draft transition recommendations on national land use and energy policy for President Barack Obama’s incoming administration while at The Wilderness Society and leading educational research with a global climate model as a guest at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
Bush, 42, said he was recruited for the position at the Observatory and it was an opportunity he needed to take.
“It’s like a dream job,” he said. “It’s just an ideal fit for me.”
Information provided by the Observatory notes that Bush spent more than 15 years examining public perceptions of climate and weather science – as well as related renewable energy issues – to determine methods for improving public knowledge, participation, and policymaking regarding these topics.
“My work at the Observatory represents the perfect next step to use my experience in scientific research, communications, development, and science education,” Bush said.
He said he is grateful for his time at Old Stone House and a year at Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury before that. It gave him experience and knowledge of what it takes to run a successful nonprofit organization, he said.
“It’s a small staff (at Old Stone House) but a really strong staff,” said Bush. “The amount that such a small institution can do has really impressed me.”
He called Old Stone House Executive Director Molly Veysey “a visionary for that organization.”
Bush started at the Old Stone House Museum just as the pandemic began. The team tackled a lot during his time there, he said. Among the things accomplished, he said, were the re-branding of the museum, the launching of a new website, revamping the IT infrastructure, creating a wifi hot spot, and growing a giving garden to provide for people in need during COVID.
He was appreciative of the Old Stone House property. “It’s such an epically gorgeous institution, and I feel very fortunate to have spent time there,” he said.
Veysey said she’s grateful for Bush’s time and effort at the museum. “We’re super proud of his accomplishments,” she said.
Veysey also said she’s glad the museum could be part of Bush’s advancement into his next role. “It’s a value for all of us to be a part of his professional journey.”
Bush has lived in Lyndonville for five years. He is married to Sara Lewis. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Eleanor, who Bush said loved her visits to the Old Stone House.
The family will move to the Mount Washington Valley, but Bush said they will keep their property in Lyndonville. “We love the area,” he said.
