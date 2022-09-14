Local Man Named Mount Washington Observatory Director

Drew Bush, of Lyndonville, was named director of Mount Washington Observatory. (Contributed Photo)

A Lyndonville man who recently served as assistant director at the Old Stone House Museum is the new executive director of Mount Washington Observatory.

Dr. Drew Fulton Bush will start at the observatory on Sept. 26. His last day at Old Stone House in Brownington was Friday. He was there for 2½ years, serving as assistant director for marketing, development and communications.

