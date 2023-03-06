For Roy Stever, it’s a recent endeavor but one that’s placed his creative side on the map.
An underlying spark of creativity, decades of exploring the White Mountains and the coast of Maine, some classes at the Littleton Studio School, and just a few dedicated years of putting palette knife to board have led Stever, of Easton, to launching his first gallery exhibit as an artist.
From March 3 to 31 in Kennedy Gallery in Portsmouth, 25 landscape oil paintings and nine archival prints will be displayed in an exhibit called “Marking Time in the Wild.”
After spending nearly three decades working in marketing for a major aluminum company, Stever, with his wife Debbie, both New England natives, moved from Ohio to Easton as they prepared for retirement.
“In all of my professional life, I put a certain creative spin on it,” said Stever. “It was a latent creativity. In retirement, we didn’t know exactly what we were going to do. We ended up teaching and Debbie did a lot of volunteer work, and one of the things she did was get associated with the Littleton Studio School and took her pottery to a new level. She would always push me into taking a class or two, but I was busy with teaching.”
Beginning about four years ago, however, Stever, 68, who had taught at Plymouth State University, began to dedicate himself to oil painting.
The paintings that capture his six decades of travel in northern New England were created in the years from 2019 to 2023.
At the Littleton Studio School, Stever took a class with Kristine Lingle.
“It was a beginner’s class, and I was definitely a beginner,” he said. “I had a sister who was an accomplished oil painter, but I always looked at what she was doing with mild interest. I had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to do something like that and had a good first class with Kristine, put it aside for a little bit, finished up teaching, and then a friend of mine from college suggested we take classes with Margaret Gerding, a Maine artist who paints estuaries and inlets and beautiful coastal scenes.”
It was all outside work in Maine, which Stever said was great for an outdoors person like himself.
“For several years, we tramped all up and down the coast with Margaret, who studied with a [New York] artist by the name of Wolf Kahn, who’s a pretty famous guy,” said Stever. “We got better at our trade and I painted a good number of our paintings and only decided lately to get into it and offer those paintings in a studio sense. It really only started in December with the Kennedy Gallery.”
Gallery owner Wendy Clement invited Stever to put a handful of paintings on display, with the plan that the big show would be in early 2023, in March.
“That’s where we are,” said Stever. “It’s really only a four- or five-year year intensive pursuit on my part, but I’m pretty pleased with where I am, and I did get my start at the Studio School.”
A friend of Stever’s from Cornell recently wrote a book about painters who discovered their craft late in life.
“There’s some big ones,” said Stever.
For the future, he plans more gallery work.
Stever described the nature of his work and his process.
“Landscapes are almost everything I do,” he said. “In this show, there are some that are more towards realism and some more towards interpretive impressionist type of work, and then there are some that are abstract. The abstracts are more as of late. I really assess each theme in a different way and so it’s what hits me about the scene and what is deserves.”
One time in Gulf Hagas, Maine, Stever stopped for a break and found himself looking at one of the rocks, amazed at “the color and tones and the things going on in just one little rock.”
“That suggested to me an abstract,” he said.
Some grand mountains deserve to be remembered for their shape, which suggests a bit more realism, said Stever.
While each peak has its own shape, different times of day, different points of view and lighting, as well as the different mood and interpretation at the particular time an artist is there can influence a painting.
“Probably, the bulk of the work is with a mood or an attachment of being there at the moment,” he said.
With light and season changes, Mt. Madison is one mountain that has many facets, some of them, under a menacing sky, looking severe in some views, and others looking calm in placid in others, said Stever.
In addition to painting outside in the moment, he also paints in the studio, from memory.
Using a board, uncut paints, and a palette knife, Stever’s process is straightforward.
He uses paints right out of the tube and doesn’t cut them with any solvents.
“It’s simple, and if you spend a good amount of time with just your palette and a knife and paints, you can come up with just terrific complex colors, four or five different colors coming together into something that’s pretty subtle,” said Stever. “For me, also a mark with a knife is an opportunity to give a painting some complexity.”
