Local Man ‘Person Of Interest’ In Eden Shooting

A St. Johnsbury man is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in the town of Eden on Thursday night.
Shawn Allen Rich, 44, is named in court documents made public on Friday after he was arrested for violating his conditions of release.
Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces said in his report that he saw a red pickup truck driving past Maplefields in St. Johnsbury at 3:25 a.m. on Friday and that he suspected Rich - who had active arrest warrants - was driving.
“At the time, I also had information that Rich was a possible person of interest in a shooting that occurred in Eden, Vermont on the night of 12/01/2022,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “The information relayed to me about this shooting was that a tan sedan with VT registration HMA999 with two suspicious males, was in the area at the time of the shooting. This registration came back to a beige Volkswagen Passat registered to Rich, and Andrea Poginy.”
State police say the investigation into the Eden shooting began at about 10:20 p.m. on Thursday when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled the location following the shooting.
Police said the incident appears to be targeted but there is no indication of a general threat to public safety.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
