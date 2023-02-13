Local Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Drug Overdose Case

A Groveton man arrested in a fatal drug overdose case has pleaded guilty and received a formal sentence of 4 to 8 years in New Hampshire State Prison, although the actual time served could be two years.
In December, Mason R. Therriault was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, a special class felony count of a subsequent sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram, a Class A felony count of sale of a controlled drug, and two Class A felony counts of possession of a controlled drug.
On or about Oct. 4, Coos County prosecutors said Therriault sold the opioid to a 25-year-old victim identified in the indictments as “E.L.,” who inhaled or ingested the drug and died several hours later, on or about Oct. 5.
On Friday, Therriault, who was represented by defense attorney Leonard Harden, pleaded guilty at Coos Superior Court and was sentenced to an amended special class felony sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram for the 4- to 8-year prison sentence, with two years of the minimum suspended for eight years on condition of good behavior, successful completion of all required substance abuse and mental health treatment, and no A-level infractions while in prison.
According to the sentence addendum, the court recommends that Therriault be assessed for substance abuse treatment at the prison to determine whether, and to what extent, treatment is appropriate.
If the assessment is that no treatment is needed, or treatment is needed and completed in prison, or a form of treatment is recommended outside the prison, the two years off the minimum would be suspended.
Therriault also pleaded guilty to two amended Class B felony counts of drug possession, each of which carries a prison sentence of 2 1/2 to 5 years, but all of which is suspended on the condition of 5 years of good behavior.
In exchange for the plea, the prosecutor in the case, Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker, dismissed the count of drug sale with death resulting and the count of subsequent-offense felony drug possession.
Under New Hampshire statute, anyone found guilty of selling drugs to someone who dies from the drug is responsible for that death and can be sentenced to a term of up to life in prison or any term that the court orders.
According to the indictment, the Oct. 4, 2022 drug sale came after Therriault was previously convicted of marijuana possession, following a police call to the Pine Tree Motel for a domestic dispute, in July 2015 at Lancaster District Court.
After an investigation in the recent case, Therriault was arrested on the night of Oct. 5, 2022, by Northumberland and Lancaster police at his Pike Street residence in Groveton, after the court authorized a search warrant for the residence.
Leads from one investigation brought police to Therriault’s door, Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier said at the time of the arrest.
