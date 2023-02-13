Local Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Drug Overdose Case
Mason Therriault

A Groveton man arrested in a fatal drug overdose case has pleaded guilty and received a formal sentence of 4 to 8 years in New Hampshire State Prison, although the actual time served could be two years.

In December, Mason R. Therriault was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, a special class felony count of a subsequent sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram, a Class A felony count of sale of a controlled drug, and two Class A felony counts of possession of a controlled drug.

