RUTLAND — A Caledonia County man has avoided federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to a charge of knowingly possessing child pornography last year.
Paul Emerson, 38, of Groton was placed under ten years of federal supervised release conditions by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford in Rutland on Thursday.
Crawford imposed a time-served sentence – which equated to about five days after his arrest in December 2021.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had recommended a prison term between 51 and 63 months.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A. P. Cowles suggested a sentence on the low of the proposed guideline sentence.
Assistant Federal Defender Mary Nerino requested the court for a downward departure, but the reasons were unclear. She petitioned to have her sentencing memo filed under seal and Judge Crawford agreed, according to court records.
Emerson faced a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, followed by between 5 years and lifetime federal supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.
Emerson engaged with an FBI special agent acting in an online, undercover capacity last year, Cowles said. The investigation revealed that in October 2021 Emerson sent the undercover agent two videos and one still image that contained child sexual abuse materials, also known as child pornography, records show.
Emerson engaged in the online group for about six months, according to the signed plea agreement. The pictures shared by Emerson showed a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, records show.
His arrest followed a raid at his home at 901 Seyon Pond Road, where he lived with his wife, Sasha Emerson, records show. The FBI also was authorized to search his red Ford dump truck, his black Ford Fiesta and computers.
Emerson, who initially denied the charge, pleaded guilty to the felony count in March and was continued on pre-trial release.
Cowles said in her sentencing memo to the judge that the defense had shared a copy of a psychosexual evaluation, which provided background information about the defendant’s childhood and his current mental health.
“The court should consider the information in the report in shaping conditions of supervised release that will address Emerson’s mental health and substance use needs,” Cowles wrote.
She said there should be specific offense enhancements for involvement of victims under 12 years old, for using a computer to help with distribution and for spreading the images.
The FBI said it appeared Emerson used two different computers to access the images at night and during the day. One computer was used at home after 5 p.m. and another computer was traced to outside a retirement home in Hanover, N.H. between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
FBI Special Agent David Frehulfer said another federal agent in the Anchorage, Alaska field office was working as an Online Covert Employee and logged into a Kik messaging application account and began to communicate with a person later identified as Emerson.
Based on the subsequent exchanges, the bureau said it developed enough to get a search warrant approved by Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle in Burlington.
Paul and Sasha Emerson created Windy Knoll Farms and incorporated the business in April, state records show. Investigation also revealed Emerson previously lived at 3203 Swamp Road in South Ryegate from June 2002 and October 2007, records show.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson filed a motion seeking Emerson’s detention after his arrest. She said Emerson needed to be detained because he was a danger to the community and there were no known conditions that would ensure his appearance for future court hearings.
Masterson said Emerson had admitted to trading pornographic images and he lived in a house with two young children. He also is known to possess firearms.
