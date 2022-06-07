Local Man Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Minor

Facing the possibility of decades in state prison, a Bethlehem man will spend less than a year in the Grafton County House of Corrections after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.
In November 2020, Raymond Carpe Jr, 20, of Bethlehem, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on four Class B felony counts of felonious sexual assault with an age difference of more than four years for incidents that prosecutors said occurred in April of that year in Franconia, where the victim was a 13-year-old girl.
In August 2021, Carpe was indicted again, on four Class B felony counts of felonious sexual assault.
Carpe agreed to pleas of guilty for misdemeanor charges on May 31 at Grafton Superior Court.
According to court records reviewed Tuesday, Carpe initially faced a total of 16 charges, including eight Class B felony counts of sexual assault, a Class B felony count of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, one Class A misdemeanor count of sexual assault under aggravated circumstances, and several misdemeanor counts of sexual assault.
After mediation between the parties in the case, Carpe, who was represented by defense lawyer Emily Wynes, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges of sexual assault and the felony count of second-degree assault for a total maximum sentence of 12 months in the county jail, with 240 days of credit for time served.
For the felony assault, he was given a state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, all suspended for eight years on the condition of good behavior, compliance with all required programs that include sex offender and psychological evaluations, and four years of probation upon release.
The felony sexual assault counts and other charges were dropped by county prosecutors.
Court records also indicate that Carpe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of committing a criminal offense while out on bail for a previous crime and for that charge is to serve six months in jail upon completion of the misdemeanor sexual assault sentence, with credit for 57 days already served.
Local police records indicated other arrests for Carpe.
According to Bethlehem police records, Carpe was charged with felonious sexual assault for an incident alleged to have occurred in Bethlehem in June 2021.
According to Littleton police logs, Carpe was arrested in June 2020 on a Bethlehem police warrant for theft.
In November 2020, New Hampshire State Police arrested him in Stark on charges of subsequent-offense driving after suspension and resisting arrest.
