Since Northeast Kingdom native Jesse Holden announced that he would be attempting to summit Mount Pisgah as many times as possible in a 24-hour period to benefit local nonprofit Umbrella, the endurance athlete, teacher and coach has been busy.
In the past month, a Vermont-based production company volunteered to make a promotional video for Holden’s “Rise Above Run,” and he was featured in a 20-minute segment of WDEV’s Vermont Viewpoint with Ric Cengeri. Plus, of course, Holden has also been trying to prepare his body and mind for whatever the Westmore mountain is going to have in store from him on Dec. 31.
As part of that preparation, Holden ran a 50K — around 31 miles — with over 10,000 feet of elevation gain at the Suicide Six ski resort in Pomfret on Dec. 11. But he almost didn’t sign up for the event.
“I didn’t sign up until two days before the event,” Holden said on Friday. “I kept looking at the weather and it was slated to be bad; I hadn’t really been training; and all these weird things started going through my head: ‘What if I get injured and I can’t do my Rise Above Run? What if I go to the 50K and I come in last? What if I don’t even finish because of the weather?’”
“I was having all this self-doubt,” he said. “But then I finally talked to [my wife] Kerra about it and, after validating my fears, she told me that I was being ridiculous.”
“I realized it wouldn’t change anything if I DNF-ed [“Do Not Finish”] from that race or if I came in last; people wouldn’t think any less of me, my wife wouldn’t think any less of me,” Holden said. “It’s a weird dichotomy … men are told that we have all this privilege and that we can do anything. But, at the same time, society tells us we aren’t good enough until we do X. I thought it was really interesting that running is something I know that I’m good at, but all this crap was all in my head.”
Once Holden remembered that it was okay to try the race and to fail, that it was okay to be vulnerable, he finally signed up.
“Even though it was literally pouring sleet and icy rain all day long and was the grossest day ever, it was a super fun event and I met all these incredible people,” he said. “And I did … I mean, I won. I did really well.”
Holden’s wife Kerra noted that, while Holden is an accomplished ultrarunner, it is easy for others to think he doesn’t struggle with self-doubt.
“When I met him, he was not a runner at all,” she said on Friday. “He’s been with me for 10 years and I have seen that process … the beautiful part for him is that running fits with his energy levels and his physiology. But he wasn’t born like this; he didn’t wake up one day being a runner.”
“Everyone In Their Own Process” — Including Jesse Holden
Holden and his wife also note that while he is an outspoken advocate for healthy masculinity, healthy relationships and the harm done by traditional gender roles and stereotypes, it does not mean he is flawless himself.
“[Jesse] didn’t wake up one day being aware of gender roles either,” Kerra Holden said. “It’s so easy to see somebody as if they’re at the end of that process, to see and say, ‘oh, they’ve got it all figured out,’ in terms of running or in terms of gender roles. But everyone is in their own process.”
“The goal isn’t to be finished; it’s to be growing,” she said. “It’s to feel comfortable being uncomfortable.”
“We all have to work through it,” said Jesse Holden. “We live in a patriarchal society and — until that crashes or falls, which I hope it does soon — there’s going to be these [gender] norms. We have to realize what’s happening and realize that we’re affected as men and we have to start doing the work.”
“I’m doing that work all the time; my wife calls me out all the time,” he said. “I used to get mad about it because that’s what we do; we get defensive.”
“It may seem like we’re there and we have this really equitable relationship, but gender roles pop up in all sorts of ways,” Kerra Holden said. “Jesse asks me what’s for dinner and I have to remind him that I never signed a contract that said I was making dinner every night. I haven’t set my life up to do that because I don’t want a life where I’m responsible for dinner every night, but it still comes up all the time.”
“I think in other relationships, more traditional gender roles might fit better,” she said. “That’s not wrong and that’s not bad … it’s just making sure that you do the things that are real for one another, not that you’re playing out gender roles that don’t work for you.”
“The hardest part for me is not bringing any blame or shame into it and just acknowledging how some dynamics play out, saying it out loud and letting it go,” she continued. “Jesse has a process; he gets pretty defensive and has a knee-jerk response. And that’s okay! Eventually, he comes back around and says ‘it’s so natural for me to expect those things,’ and is open to me reminding him that [making dinner every night] isn’t a role I want.”
“You have to be vulnerable and that’s really hard for men — and for me,” said Jesse Holden. “Even me sharing with Kerra about the vulnerability I was feeling around the 50K [was difficult].”
“Once we can understand those gender roles are a societal construct, that this is happening for all men regardless of who you are, and start doing the work … like, please, that’s what we have to do,” Holden said.
“Nobody has really arrived at their full awareness,” Kerra Holden said. “I think Jesse’s goal is to have people join him in that process as opposed to the performative aspect of making it look like you’ve arrived and you got it down … no one’s there, though, because we’re all sort of swimming through the same culture.”
“The end goal is for your behavior and decisions to be dictated by what’s real to you, not by your gender,” she said.
“Rise Above Run” Details
Holden will start his personal endurance challenge about 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. He will begin from Mount Pisgah’s South Trail parking lot and go through the night until around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.
He invites anyone interested to come and join him for a lap, a high-five on the trail, or to hang out at the trailhead with a portable fire pit and snacks.
“It’ll be great to have people there,” Holden said. “Doing this alone is super rough and it’s not going to be very warm; the low will be around 20°F. Having support from anyone or just having people around is so nice.”
Holden asks that folks adhere to the parking regulations in place at the South End of Lake Willoughby and, most importantly, that no one parks on the road.
“Only park in the given spaces that are in the two lots,” he said. “Plus, there actually is a new overflow lot down the road, not even a quarter-mile, and as long as there’s not a lot of snow then people can park there too.”
Holden plans to run and hike from the South Trail up over Pisgah’s summit and down to the North Trailhead and then back the same way as many times as possible in the 24-hour period.
Holden’s goal this year is to raise $10,000 to benefit Umbrella. Last year, he raised $6,000 for the nonprofit and ran up and down Mount Pisgah for 12 hours with a total of 33 miles and eight summits.
Holden’s GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/rise-above-run and the short promotional video made by Red Vault productions about the “Rise Above Run” can be found at youtu.be/K9siT1aPMVI.
Holden expressed gratitude to those who have already donated to his GoFundMe for the event or spread the word on social media.
“I’m so psyched that we have raised over $3,700 so far,” he said.
Anyone wishing to connect with Holden regarding the event or the cause is welcome to contact him via Instagram message @jesseholdenmtns or by sending an email to jesse3holden@gmail.com.
