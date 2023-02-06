Local Man Reported As Victim In Waterbury Fire

A St. Johnsbury man was identified as the victim of property loss in Waterbury due to a Sunday morning fire.
A report by Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi, of the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, notes Jeffrey Meyers, 24, as a victim of the fire that happened at 71 Little River Road in Waterbury.
Just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Waterbury Fire Department was alerted to the fire. Firefighters responded and found the residence engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. There were no injuries reported, Det. Sgt. Lombardi noted.
Waterbury Fire Battalion Chief Sally Dillion sought assistance from the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
The subsequent investigation did not determine the cause. The structure was abandoned at the time. Extensive damage was done by fire, heat, and smoke.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Lombardi at 802-334-8881.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
The tax map for the town of Waterbury lists Frank Sanborn, of Waterbury, as the owner of the property.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.