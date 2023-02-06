Local Man Reported As Victim In Waterbury Fire
71 Little River Road in Waterbury (Contributed Google Maps)

A St. Johnsbury man was identified as the victim of property loss in Waterbury due to a Sunday morning fire.

A report by Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi, of the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, notes Jeffrey Meyers, 24, as a victim of the fire that happened at 71 Little River Road in Waterbury.

