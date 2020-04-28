A Northeast Kingdom man is seeking election as Vermont’s committeeman to the Republican National Committee.
Rick Cochran, of Walden, is challenging incumbent Jay Shepard, of Essex Junction, who was first elected to the position in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
The election process usually takes place in person as the party’s delegates from throughout the state gather to here from the candidates and cast their votes. Restrictions and fears related to the coronavirus will prevent the gathering, but the election will take place through a mailed ballot process.
The 480 delegates in the state who were selected at town caucuses will receive ballots going out in the mail today. The ballots must be returned by no later than May 14. State Chair Deb Billado and three others will gather no closer than six feet to one another to count the ballots.
Voters will also choose 14 national delegates and 14 alternates to the national convention in addition to the post of committeeman to the National Committee. There is no race for committeewoman. Only incumbent Suzanne Butterfield is seeking the position.
Cochran said he is running to provide more accountability and transparency in the position and to advocate more strongly for additional national funds to aid the state Republican Party.
“For years, and this goes beyond Jay, we’ve elected committee men and women who don’t come back and tell us what they’re doing,” said Cochran. “We need open transparency and people actively representing Vermont.”
Cochran said the current committeeman’s lack of financial lobbying was apparent in a need for more funding identified by state party chairwoman Deb Billado. He said she needed to pursue the increase herself.
“She would appreciate it if there was somebody going to bat for her on a regular basis,” said Cochran. “Our expectations of a committeeman have been so low.”
In a letter to GOP county chairs, Cochran noted, “It is important that you have regular updates from my efforts. Over the many years of involvement with our Party it has been a rare occasion that we have had a glimpse into what our National Committeeman even does. I intend to change the many years of mystique and intrigue.”
He continued, “Our State Party needs all the funding support we can find and creative efforts to make a positive difference. This will continue to be an important element of this position and you will know how we are doing because I commit to report on the steps being taken as I work to gain more financial support.”
Without an in-person voter event at an election, Cochran won’t be able to address the delegates and make his case for the committeeman position. He said he intends to email the delegates to communicate reasons why he should get their votes. He said candidating through the Internet will give him the opportunity to share an audio clip of testimony he gave in the Vermont Statehouse related to abortion. He said it is important that the delegates know he is pro-life.
Shepard serves on President Trump’s Catholic Advisory Committee. He gave the prime time invocation on the night President Trump and Vice President Pence were officially nominated at the 2016 Convention.
In Vermont, Shepard serves on the VTGOP State Committee and the VTGOP Executive Committee, and is an active member of his Republican Town and County Committees. He has served as a media advisor on U.S Senate, U.S. Congressional, Gubernatorial, various state-wide and legislative races.
Cochran is Caledonia County Republican Party Chair, and co-chair of the Vermont Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign. He has twice attended the Republican Presidential Convention and is seeking the opportunity for this August as well. He is one of four people from the Northeast Kingdom seeking to be one of Vermont’s 14 delegates to the convention.
