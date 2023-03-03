Local Man’s Alleged Theft Scheme Extends Beyond North Country

Jaime Deforge

A Dalton man’s alleged scheme of offering contractor services, taking upfront payments in the thousands and tens of thousands of dollars, and then not buying construction materials or doing any work extends beyond North Country, according to court records.

In addition, Jaime J. Deforge, 43, who operates Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling out of his home in Dalton, has defaulted on required payments of restitution to a prior victim, said state prosecutors, and also faces charges of criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after authorities said he tried to run a vehicle off a road and brandished a gun at the other driver.

