Local Man’s Alleged Theft Scheme Extends Beyond North Country

A Dalton man’s alleged scheme of offering contractor services, taking upfront payments in the thousands and tens of thousands of dollars, and then not buying construction materials or doing any work extends beyond North Country, according to court records.
In addition, Jaime J. Deforge, 43, who operates Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling out of his home in Dalton, has defaulted on required payments of restitution to a prior victim, said state prosecutors, and also faces charges of criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after authorities said he tried to run a vehicle off a road and brandished a gun at the other driver.
On Feb. 17 — three years after the state brought a civil enforcement against Deforge for stealing $31,000 in deposits for a construction job he performed no work on and prohibited him from collecting prepayments from consumers for materials— Deforge was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and a Class A felony count of misapplication of property.
He also faces two more of the same charges in a case involving a second victim.
Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 23, 2021 in Littleton, Deforge is accused of stealing more than $1,500 belonging to Peter Giunta when he used the money for purposes other than an agreed-upon construction of a deck or steps at Giunta’s residence and recklessly failed to make payments.
Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 21, 2021 in Plymouth, Deforge is accused of stealing more than $1,500 belonging to Shirley Larochelle and using the money for purposes other than an agreed-upon removal or installation of a roof for Larochelle and creating the false impression that he would buy the materials and install the roof.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7½ to 15 years.
A check of court records on Friday shows that Deforge faces similar Class A felony charges in Rockingham Superior Court.
On Feb. 9, he was indicted on two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and theft by misapplication for stealing in April 2021 more than $1,500 from Lisa Evans, of Northwood, and using the money for purposes other than construction at her house.
The six new felony charges come after the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, in August 2020, brought a civil enforcement against Deforge, whom they said stole $31,000 in deposits for a construction job he did not perform any work on.
In addition to the felony charges, Deforge faces a Class A misdemeanor count of violating business practices for consumer protection after he purposely violated the terms of the state’s injunction.
On Aug. 31, 2021, in the town of Northwood, he is alleged to have collected a prepayment for materials from Joshua Shatney, after signing the agreement with the state that he would not collect any prepayments from customers.
Although in Rockingham County, Warren Cormack, attorney for New Hampshire’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, requested that jurisdiction fall under Coos Superior Court, which in February 2021 approved a consent judgment regarding the prohibition of prepayments, which Deforge voluntarily agreed to.
Also at Coos Superior Court and related to the new felony charges at Grafton Superior Court, Deforge faces a Class A misdemeanor count of violating the regulation of business practices for consumer protection for collecting prepayments from Larochelle.
At the state level, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s 2020 injunction against Deforge has been reopened.
In May 2022, Coos Superior Court approved the state’s request to hold Deforge in civil contempt and to enforce the state’s consent judgment against Deforge for his failure to comply with the terms and make payments toward a 2018 theft case.
In July 2018, Deforge had signed a contract with a consumer to construct a new roof and wheelchair ramp and accepted from the consumer $31,000 in deposits, but did no work or deliver any materials and did not return the deposit when asked.
In addition to being prohibited from accepting prepayments from any customer, the agreement with the state requires Deforge to pay $29,500 in restitution to the victim in monthly payments of no less than $500.
He was also assessed a civil penalty of $10,000 and legal costs of $18,403.75, all of which were suspended on condition of compliance, but are now being imposed because of non-compliance.
According to court documents, Deforge has made only three $500 payments, and none after March 2021, and he did not notify the state of any inability to pay and failed to appear at a 2022 court hearing.
As a result, the state’s complaint for injunction was reopened on Jan. 11 and a hearing on the state’s petition for periodic payments is scheduled for April 3.
For the Coos Superior Court cases, records show no defense attorney, as of Friday, representing Deforge for the felony charges.
Records show Hannah Kinne, of the public defender’s office, representing him on the misdemeanor charges.
Reckless Conduct, Threat Case
In a separate case, Deforge is charged with a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
On Oct. 5 on Presidential Mountain Highway/Route 2 in Jefferson, Deforge is alleged to have placed “A.D.” in danger of serious bodily injury when he used his Dodge 2500 pickup truck to nearly force A.D.’s vehicle off the road.
The count of criminal threatening charges Deforge with brandishing and cocking a gun while speaking with A.D. and telling A.D. “that he knows where A.D. lives now.”
According to the affidavit for arrest by New Hampshire State Police Trooper Jacob Ingerson, NHSP responded to a call from A.D. about a man waving a pistol at the end of A.D.’s driveway.
After speaking with A.D., Ingerson said he learned that A.D., who was on his way home, tried to pass a white Dodge pickup truck that had “Twin State Mobile Home Repair and Remodeling” lettered on its side.
A.D. said the driver of the truck, who was hauling a trailer, tried to run him off the side of the road and forced him into the breakdown lane.
“[A.D.] said that he was able to get by the pickup, but said the individual followed him to his home and then into his driveway,” wrote Ingerson.
A.D. told Deforge that it was a private driveway and he had to leave, but Deforge did not leave right away and stayed for several minutes, yelling at A.D., said Ingerson.
Later that night, Ingerson, who was familiar with Deforge and had taken part in serving him with a protective order earlier that year, with Deforge’s wife the protected party, called Deforge by phone and asked if he’d be willing to meet at his home in Dalton.
Deforge said yes.
Ingerson arrived with another trooper.
Deforge denied brandishing a gun or getting involved in a road incident with another driver, wrote Ingerson.
Ingerson noted that the protective order was still in the system and that Deforge’s guns had been relinquished as part of a prior protection order (which NHSP, after the visit, would learn had been vacated).
“I told him that if his wife had been at the residence that we would have to arrest him and take him to Coos County Jail,” wrote Ingerson. “Jaime then became very confrontational and said, ‘It’s going to take more than the two of you to take me out of here.’ He said that we should ask our peers and that everyone knows that you (being troopers) do not come to his place without backup.”
Based on information, Ingerson said there is probable cause to believe that Deforge committed the crimes of criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
An arrest warrant was issued 12 days later, on Oct. 17.
Deforge also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.
Bail was set at $2,500 unsecured bond and a dispositional conference is scheduled for May 12.
Kinne is also representing Deforge in this case.
