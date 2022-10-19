Local Man Sentenced In Federal Bank Fraud Case

The former assistant manager of the Sugar Hill Inn, pictured here, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bank fraud in case that involved forging blank checks to defraud the inn and its bank, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. (Contributed image)
A Colebrook man has been sentenced in a federal bank fraud case that involved conspiring with his partner to steal money from the Sugar Hill Inn.
On Wednesday, an amended judgment was entered at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire that requires William Hill Jr., 26, to pay a penalty assessment of $100 and a total joint amount of $6,830.86 in restitution with co-conspirator Katie Ricker, 22, of South Ryegate, who had been assistant manager of the inn when prosecutors said the money was stolen in 2021.
Payments by Hill are to be made in equal monthly installments of $250 through a payment schedule that could be revised after probation officer review.
Hill pleaded guilty to one of two counts of bank fraud in exchange for prosecutors dropping the second.
According to sentencing documents, Hill, who was indicted in March, was given credit for time already served and will be on supervised release for a term of two years.
He is also required to cooperate in the collection of his DNA as directed by a probation officer.
Hill appeared at the federal court for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 6.
Ricker has agreed to plead guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in December and is solely responsible for paying nearly $40,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors said the pair engaged in a fraudulent check-writing scheme to defraud the Sugar Hill Inn and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, the inn’s bank, out of more than $50,000.
For a period of time that lasted until December 2021, authorities said Ricker and Hill stole blank checks from the inn and wrote them payable to themselves and to others and transferred the money from the inn’s account with Woodsville Bank to their personal account with Passumpsic Savings Bank.
According to the office of U.S. Attorney Jane Young, the pair was caught on camera cashing some of the fake checks, and a witness who was cleaning their car found multiple checks belonging to the inn, some of which had forged signatures purporting to belong to the company’s manager.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and assisted by the Sugar Hill and Lisbon police departments.
