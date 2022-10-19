Local Man Sentenced In Federal Bank Fraud Case
The former assistant manager of the Sugar Hill Inn, pictured here, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bank fraud in case that involved forging blank checks to defraud the inn and its bank, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. (Contributed image)

A Colebrook man has been sentenced in a federal bank fraud case that involved conspiring with his partner to steal money from the Sugar Hill Inn.

On Wednesday, an amended judgment was entered at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire that requires William Hill Jr., 26, to pay a penalty assessment of $100 and a total joint amount of $6,830.86 in restitution with co-conspirator Katie Ricker, 22, of South Ryegate, who had been assistant manager of the inn when prosecutors said the money was stolen in 2021.

