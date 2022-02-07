Local Man Sentenced To 6 1/2 to 15 Years For Child Porn

A Bethlehem man and registered sex offender was sentenced at Grafton Superior Court on Monday to a minimum of 6 1/2 years in New Hampshire State Prison for possession of child pornography.
Pleading guilty to six Class A felony counts, Dana Cormier, 46, was given a total sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years to serve, with 345 days of pretrial confinement credit, according to his case summary.
He was also sentenced on four counts of child pornography to 10 to 20 years in state prison, suspended for 10 years and to be served consecutively to the stand committed sentence, Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick said in a statement issued after Cormier’s plea and sentencing hearing.
Cormier was arrested in Bethlehem on Feb. 18, 2021, after members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, made up of investigators from Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, Grafton County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Bethlehem Police Department executed a search warrant on his residence.
Seized were numerous electronic devices that were forensically examined to confirm the images of abuse.
Cormier, who was represented by attorney Emily Wynes, had been charged with a total of 10 Class A felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.
The investigation was launched after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and was initially investigated by the Littleton Police Department.
The tip came from a Microsoft Bing image in October 2020 that turned up an IP address in Bethlehem, with Cormier identified as the subscriber of the target IP address.
The investigation identified the illegal use of computers and the possession and/or distribution of sexual abuse images of prepubescent children.
Based on the preliminary work by Littleton police, the case was referred to the Bethlehem Police Department for further investigation after it was learned the crimes were occurring in that town.
Following his 2021 arrest, authorities said Cormier is a registered sex offender in the state of New Hampshire after having previously been convicted of possession of child pornography in 2012 in Sullivan County.
In a statement, Hornick thanked the investigating police agencies in the Bethlehem case, which was prosecuted by Deputy Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald.
“These agencies worked collaboratively to build a strong case for prosecution using advanced investigative tools, which included digital forensics,” she said. “This highlights the fact that law enforcement must have the tools to continue to fight child exploitation cases because they are unfortunately all too common. Please, talk to your children and make a point of knowing what they are doing online. We must remain vigilant to protect the most vulnerable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.