A man from Hardwick was seriously hurt in a crash Monday morning while driving on Route 14 in East Montpelier.

Harold Patten, 89, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center after the 8:10 a.m. crash. Trooper Ryan Butler reported that Patten’s injuries were serious.

According to the trooper’s investigation, Patten was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris south behind a 2010 Toyota Matrix S driven by Megan Maple, 48, of Hyde Park, and attempted to pass Maple as she was turning left into a driveway. “Patten lost control of the vehicle and collided with an embankment, facing south in the north lane of travel,” the trooper noted.

Trooper Butler reported the crash investigation continues. He noted that Patten was not wearing a seat belt.

