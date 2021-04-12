A man from Hardwick was seriously hurt in a crash Monday morning while driving on Route 14 in East Montpelier.
Harold Patten, 89, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center after the 8:10 a.m. crash. Trooper Ryan Butler reported that Patten’s injuries were serious.
According to the trooper’s investigation, Patten was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris south behind a 2010 Toyota Matrix S driven by Megan Maple, 48, of Hyde Park, and attempted to pass Maple as she was turning left into a driveway. “Patten lost control of the vehicle and collided with an embankment, facing south in the north lane of travel,” the trooper noted.
Trooper Butler reported the crash investigation continues. He noted that Patten was not wearing a seat belt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.