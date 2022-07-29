Local Man Spends Night In Woods After Getting Lost In Search Of Bear Hound

A Newbury man, who police said entered the woods in Plainfield to retrieve a hunting dog Thursday afternoon, emerged from the woods in Groton the next day.
Vermont State Police had put out an alert Friday morning that Ellsworth Spear, 69, had gone into the woods on Gore Road in Plainfield about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and had been missing since then. State police were deployed to the area a few minutes before 11 p.m. and searched overnight.
Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, a police report noted that the search was continuing and asked the public to be on the lookout for Spear, providing clothing details and a physical description.
The next report came on Friday afternoon and stated that Spear had walked out of the woods onto Pigeon Pond Road in Groton early in the afternoon.
State police officials said that “as the crow flies” the distance between where Spear went into the woods and where he came out was about 3½ miles. According to state police, Spear did not have any physical ailments from his night spent in the woods.
Public safety resources dedicated to the search included members of the VSP Search and Rescue Team. An aerial drone was also used in the search.
Spear told police he became “disoriented” at some point while he was in the woods. He was looking for a hunting dog he is training ahead of the next bear season in September. Officials said the dog made it back home on Thursday night.
This is the second time in less than a week that Spear’s name has come up as part of a law enforcement response, and both times involved his hunting dog training efforts.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials reported on Monday that Spear and two others were the victims of crimes committed by a Groton woman named Liza Nanni. The wildlife officials determined that Nanni blocked a vehicle occupied by Spear and two other people, one a young teen, on July 10 while Spear was driving on Red Brook Road in Groton.
In the vehicle were two bear hunting dogs that Spear and his companions were out training.
Nanni, officials said, was on foot and stood in front of the vehicle, confronting Spear and the others. She reportedly pulled out a canister of bear spray and sprayed them.
She faces charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and hunter interference. An arraignment is set for Sept. 26 in Caledonia Superior Court.
