Local Man Spends Night In Woods After Getting Lost In Search Of Bear Hound
The dots on the map indicate the rough locations where a Newbury man went into the woods on Thursday afternoon and where he emerged early Friday afternoon.

A Newbury man, who police said entered the woods in Plainfield to retrieve a hunting dog Thursday afternoon, emerged from the woods in Groton the next day.

Vermont State Police had put out an alert Friday morning that Ellsworth Spear, 69, had gone into the woods on Gore Road in Plainfield about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and had been missing since then. State police were deployed to the area a few minutes before 11 p.m. and searched overnight.

