Local Man Sues Facebook
An Orleans County man is suing Facebook alleging that the social media giant caused injuries to his teenage daughter including self-harm, depression and eating disorders.

The 98-page complaint was filed against Meta Platforms, Inc. and its other companies including Facebook and Instagram in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday by attorney Shawn K. Jarecki of Stockbridge, Vt.

