Local Man Sues Facebook

An Orleans County man is suing Facebook alleging that the social media giant caused injuries to his teenage daughter including self-harm, depression and eating disorders.
The 98-page complaint was filed against Meta Platforms, Inc. and its other companies including Facebook and Instagram in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday by attorney Shawn K. Jarecki of Stockbridge, Vt.
The complaint alleges that the daughter of Brownington resident Robert Turgeon quickly became addicted to the online platforms.
U.S. District Court
“As a result of (the teen’s) extensive and problematic use of the Meta platforms(s), she has developed numerous mental health conditions that she still struggles with until this day,” reads the complaint. “Defendants not only failed to warn (the teen) and Robert Turgeon of the dangers of addiction, sleep deprivation, and problematic use of the Meta platforms(s), but misrepresented the safety, utility, and non-addictive properties of their product…Neither Robert Turgeon nor (the teen) were aware of the clinically addictive and mentally harmful effects of the Meta platforms(s) when (she) began to use the product.”
The complaint alleges Turgeon’s daughter started using Facebook when she was 12 years old and quickly became a heavy user.
“Shortly after registering to use Meta platforms at the age of twelve, Plaintiff began engaging in addictive and problematic use of the platform,” reads the complaint. “(Her) interest in any activity other than viewing and posting on Meta platforms progressively declined…Prompted by the addictive design of Defendants’ product (s), and the constant notifications that Defendants’ platform pushed 24 hours a day, (she) began getting less and less sleep.”
The complaint alleges that the teen became addicted to the Facebook platforms due to the “recommendations and content” Facebook showed her.
“(She) subsequently developed injuries including, but not limited to, attempted self-harm, self-harm, depression, and eating disorders, including purging,” reads the complaint.
The complaint is filed against Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook Holdings, LLC, Facebook Operations, LLC, Facebook Payments, Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC, Instagram, LLC and Siculus, Inc.
The lawsuit seeks damages for injuries sustained as a result of the use of the platform, including “physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, expenses for hospitalizations and medical treatments, other economic harm that includes, but is not limited to, lost earnings and loss of earning capacity,” according to the complaint.
The lawsuit also seeks attorney fees, litigation costs and a trial by jury.
