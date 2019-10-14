Local Man To Serve At Least 7 Years For Sex Assault, Child Porn

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NORTH HAVERHILL — A Lisbon man has pleaded guilty at Grafton Superior Court to sexually assaulting a minor and possessing more than 30 child pornography images and videos.
As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Zackary Tivey, 26, who announced he would plead guilty on Aug. 28 and was sentenced at the court on Wednesday, will serve a total term of 7 to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
