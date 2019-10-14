Local Man To Serve At Least 7 Years For Sex Assault, Child Porn

Zackary Tivey

NORTH HAVERHILL — A Lisbon man has pleaded guilty at Grafton Superior Court to sexually assaulting a minor and possessing more than 30 child pornography images and videos.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Zackary Tivey, 26, who announced he would plead guilty on Aug. 28 and was sentenced at the court on Wednesday, will serve a total term of 7 to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.