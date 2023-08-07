Approaching a decade in the region, John Percey’s annual 31 Miles for 31 Heroes memorial rucksack walk — which raises money for veterans and their families and money for research into post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries — has become a North Country institution.
After setting out Sunday morning, the Lancaster resident and retired Air Force veteran completed the all-day walk, which begins at Schilling Beer Co. and extends along Union Street in Littleton to Wing and River Roads in Bethlehem, and then to Route 302 to the state police barracks in Twin Mountain, and then back to Schilling.
“It was one of my rougher ones because I didn’t really train,” said Percey. “Plus, I’m not getting any younger. I’m in pretty good shape from my biking and calisthenics and work out pretty regularly, it’s just that I didn’t put any miles in with any weight on my back and it was very obvious that I need to do that specifically.”
While he didn’t feel too sore and tired on Monday, Percey, 51, said he could barely make it up his porch steps when he returned home and got out of his truck after the walk on Sunday.
Despite the hardship, he never wavered from the objective.
As of Monday afternoon, Percey, under the name North Country Ruckers, had raised $1,222 toward a $1,500 goal, and donations are still being accepted.
Business donors include the Granite Grind, Fitch Fuel, and Jon Parks Tractor, all in Lancaster, as well as Percey’s mother-in-law, June Bessette.
Those wishing to donate to Percey’s team can do so at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/4579963.
For Sunday’s walk, Percey’s son, Eli, completed the entire 31 miles with him and Ken Chester, of Lancaster, did the first six miles.
Tara Giles, of Whitefield, also participated for several miles.
Eli’s girlfriend joined Eli and John for the last six miles.
Along the route, they found many supportive honks from passing motorists.
Providing the support van was the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, driven by Post 816 member Al Fisher.
The van is invaluable, and ever since Percey moved the memorial walk to Littleton several years ago, he said the Littleton VFW has been there every step of the way, helping out.
In 2020, after first organizing the walk along Route 3 from Lancaster to Stratford Hollow and back to Lancaster, Percey moved it to Littleton for greater visibility.
The 31 Miles for 31 Heroes walk honors the sacrifices of the 30 active duty military service members and one military working dog killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 6, 2011, when their helicopter was shot down by enemy fire.
The main walk, which has become an annual event, began in Washington, D.C., in 2012.
Local events called “shadow rucks” soon followed nationwide and in other countries.
Percey carries an American flag on an 8-foot pole for the 31 miles and is among those who wear a rucksack containing two bricks.
One brick represents the lives of those who died on Aug. 6, 2011, and the other the burden carried by their families and loved ones.
Throughout the walk, he will pause to read the names and histories of the fallen.
While generating funding and awareness for PTSD and traumatic brain injury research, 31 Miles for 31 Heroes helps the nonprofit 31 Heroes Project and raises money for the families of the fallen during times of need.
Sunday marked Percey’s 12th overall walk since the event began nationally and is his ninth walk in the North Country, where he took the lead as the local organizer.
While the national and local walks have been held on Saturdays, Percey, who works at the post office, had to hold the 2023 event on Sunday because he had to work on Saturday.
With the effective temperature last year being close to 100 degrees, Sunday’s walk brought more pleasant weather, he said.
Percey plans the same route for 2024.
This year, he’s had several more people ask him about the march.
“I guess people see it in the paper and have seen me out there and they’re more aware,” said Percey.
