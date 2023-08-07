Approaching a decade in the region, John Percey’s annual 31 Miles for 31 Heroes memorial rucksack walk — which raises money for veterans and their families and money for research into post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries — has become a North Country institution.

After setting out Sunday morning, the Lancaster resident and retired Air Force veteran completed the all-day walk, which begins at Schilling Beer Co. and extends along Union Street in Littleton to Wing and River Roads in Bethlehem, and then to Route 302 to the state police barracks in Twin Mountain, and then back to Schilling.

