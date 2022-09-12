Local Man Who Attacked State Police With Excavator Pleads Guilty
Vermont State Police Dashcam video shows troopers under attack from an excavator allegedly driven by Wayne Tallman during the arrest of Tallman's son, Brandon. (VSP)

A Hardwick man accused of attacking state troopers with heavy machinery in June pleaded guilty to three felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

Dashcam video from the Vermont State Police.

