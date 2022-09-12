Local Man Who Attacked State Police With Excavator Pleads Guilty

A Hardwick man accused of attacking state troopers with heavy machinery in June pleaded guilty to three felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Wayne Tallman, 52, was convicted of using an excavator to prevent police from arresting his son, Brandon Tallman, 24, at his residence located at 178 Scott Road in Hardwick on Tuesday, June 14.
Tallman pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of impeding a police officer in exchange for a sentence of 2-4 years, all suspended, except for 90 days to serve in jail. Tallman also agreed to a list of probation conditions.
Caledonia Superior Court
Misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest were dismissed by the state as part of the agreement negotiated by Tallman’s defense attorney, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, and Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Tallman has no prior criminal record but the three felony convictions make him eligible for habitual offender sentencing of up to life in prison if he is charged with a new crime in the future.
According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred after Tpr. Skylar Velasquez told Brandon Tallman to put his hands behind his back because he was being taken into custody.
“Wayne then charged straight towards us in the excavator,” wrote Tpr. Velasquez in his report. “Wayne swung the bucket of the excavator over my cruiser threatening to crush it with the bucket of the excavator. The bucket of the excavator was within inches of my cruiser. There was a significant amount of dirt and debris from the bucket of the excavator on the hood, windshield and roof of the cruiser.”
Police said they had to “retreat’ from the excavator while dragging Brandon Tallman and his mother, Amy Tallman, 48, with them. Police then began ordering Wayne Tallman to get out of the excavator but he did not comply.
“Wayne refused to listen,” wrote Tpr. Velasquez. “Wayne then swung the bucket of the excavator at my head in an attempt to hit me with it. The bucket came within approximately a foot from my head and I thought it was going to hit me if I had not dodged it.”
Tallman has been held since June in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
