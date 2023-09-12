Local Man With 18 Felony Convictions Gets Busted On Eight More Charges

A local man with 18 felony convictions and 26 misdemeanor convictions was charged on Monday with eight more alleged crimes.
That’s according to a Vermont State Police report.
Eli Farrington, 49, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges and five misdemeanors, including felony possession of stolen property, DUI #4 - drug or both and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Caledonia Superior Court
The misdemeanor charges include driving with a suspended license for DUI #2, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, cocaine possession and possession of narcotics. Police also said that Farrington had an active warrant for violation of parole issued by the Vermont Parole Board on March 3.
Judge Michael R. Kainen set conditions of release and $5,000 bail. Farrington remains in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
And it all started when an employee of St. Johnsbury GMC/Buick Autosaver Group noticed a truck driving along Memorial Drive that had been stolen from the dealership parking lot.
Autosaver Group employee Jeffrey Depot, 35, called state police on May 4 to report the stolen vehicle.
“The vehicle Depot reported seeing was a gray GMC Sierra reported stolen from St J GMC/Buick,” wrote Tpr. Adam Aremburg in his report. “Depot described the vehicle as having clear plastic taped over the driver side front window. Depot also was able to see the operator was a male with ‘a tattoo on his left arm near his bicep’…Depot works for Saint J GMC/Buick Autosaver dealership and was aware of a GMC truck that was stolen…”
The truck, a gray 2019 GMC Sierra double cab, was reported missing to state police on April 8 at approximately 12:37 p.m. The dealership reported broken glass on the ground near the area of where the truck was parked.
Depot then followed the vehicle until it turned onto Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
State police then responded and located the truck in the driveway of 33 Washington Avenue.
There were two people in the truck - Kenneth Miller, 36, and Sara Mathieu, 37 - who told police that they did not know the truck was stolen and the male operator named “Eli” had picked them up at Mt. Pleasant Trailer Park and was driving them around St. Johnsbury.
Police later tracked down Farrington in a silver Subaru at the intersection of Elm Street and Concord Avenue. They were able to take Farrington into custody after he resisted arrest and attempted to run from police.
“While I was there Farrington made an excited utterance of ‘I just want to warn you guys, there’s a loaded syringe, in the center console,’” wrote Tpr. Aremburg. “I don’t want you guys to get f***** up with it, it’s got fentanyl in it I believe.’”
Tpr. Aremburg also noticed Farrington had a tattoo on his left arm in the area of his bicep.
Police said Farrington consented to have his blood drawn.
On May 10, a search warrant was approved by Judge Justin P. Jiron to search the truck. Police said they found drugs.
“A clear and orange syringe and a round silicone case containing white and brown substances were seized,” wrote Tpr. Aremburg.
The Vermont Forensic Lab told police the syringe contained fentanyl and the silicone case contained cocaine.
On June 5, the Vermont Forensic Lab reported that Farrington had fentanyl, norfentanyl, cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system.
Farrington is being charged as a habitual offender by the state, which means he could face a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
