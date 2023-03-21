A local manufacturer has laid off 30 employees in recent days.
On Friday, Momentum Manufacturing Group (formerly NSA Industries) laid off workers from their three locations in St. Johnsbury and Lyndon, and Groveton, N.H.
Matthew Smith, president of the MMG Industrial division, said the cuts impacted both their direct laborers from the factory floor and some support and office workers.
Smith said there had been a slowdown in the company’s order book, primarily related to consumer goods.
“I can’t make any promises, but I hope things will pick back up,” said Smith of the potential for the employees’ return.
Smith said MMG had been at about 325 employees between the four locations before the layoffs, so this represents just under 10% of the company’s workforce. MMG had notified state labor department officials of the layoffs.
Dustin Degree, Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, said the Vermont Department of Labor was aware of 21 layoffs as of Friday and had been in touch with the company about providing services to impacted employees.
Momentum Manufacturing Group began as NSA Industries in St. Johnsbury in 1982. It grew to become a major metal fabrication and assembly services provider, expanding in facilities and services in the area in the late ’90s. NSA expanded in the former Wasau Paper Mill in Groveton in 2016. A series of acquisitions in New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the last decade led to the company’s rebranding as Momentum Manufacturing Group in 2020 and ranking as one of the top 10 metal manufacturing companies in the country by revenue in 2021, states the company website.
At the time of the rebranding, CEO Jim Moroney highlighted the company’s variety of services from metal fabrication, machining, extrusion, and manufacturing, as well as its ability to provide end-to-end solutions for customers in a broad range of industry sectors from automotive, aerospace and solar, to security, medical sciences, logistics, exercise equipment and restaurant and hospitality.
