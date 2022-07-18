Local Marker Commemorates Beecher Sermon Site

The N.H. Division of Historical Resources announced that a New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker commemorating the natural pulpit used in the late 19th century by Rev. Henry Ward Beecher has been installed just north of the intersection of Routes 3 and 302 in Twin Mountain, a long-time tourist section of the Town of Carroll.
The marker was unveiled on July 8 as part of Carroll’s 250th-anniversary celebration. It is the 274th marker in New Hampshire’s Historical Highway Marker program.
New Hampshire’s historical highway markers illustrate the depth and complexity of the history and the people who made it, from the last Revolutionary War soldier to contemporary sports figures to poets and painters who used New Hampshire for inspiration; from 18th-century meeting houses to stone arch bridges to long-lost villages; from factories and cemeteries to sites where international history was made.
The marker reads:
BEECHER’S PULPIT
A glacial boulder overlooking Twin Mountain Village, known as ‘Beecher’s Pulpit,’ since the 1870s is named for the Rev. Henry Ward Beecher. A Congregationalist clergyman, abolitionist, proponent of women’s suffrage and brother to author Harriet Beecher Stowe, he came to the White Mountains to escape seasonal allergies. While a guest at the Twin Mountain House, located near this site, Beecher conducted sermons that sometimes drew crowds over 1,000.
An interactive map of all of the state’s historical highway markers is available at the N.H. Division of Historical Resources’ website, nh.gov/nhdhr. The New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker program is jointly managed by the N.H. Division of Historical Resources and N.H. Department of Transportation.
