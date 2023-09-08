Local Maze Among ‘Iconic Fall Activities’ Promoted By Travel Site

DANVILLE — It’s been a “cornfusing” 25 years at The Great Vermont Corn maze, but one thing is clear: the Northeast Kingdom attraction has drawn far-reaching attention over the years.
Last year, the maze at 1404 Wheelock Road was on a top 10 list nationwide in a USA Today online voting contest.
It is also featured in a book published last year by A.J. Jacobs, called “The Puzzler.” The author’s own experience venturing through the maze in 2020 led him to include the attraction in the book he describes as “a rollicking journey to understand the enduring power of puzzles: why we love them, what they do to our brains, and how they can improve our world.”
The Great Corn Maze was part of a Lifetime TV show called “Married at First Sight.” With the cameras filming, one of the featured couples spent five hours trying to solve the maze, playing Barnyard Golf and visiting with Angus beef cows and goats.
A few years before that, the Travel Channel included the maze’s haunted attraction, DEAD NORTH — Farmland of Terror, in a “Making Monsters” show.
Now the maze is part of an online feature at Trips to Discover, directing visitors to “6 Iconic Fall Activities & Where to Enjoy Them in 2023.” See the feature at https://www.tripstodiscover.com/iconic-fall-activities/
Maze co-owner Mike Boudreau said it’s no small feat creating a place that causes far-way producers and publishers to take notice.
He said “blood, sweat, no sleep and 12 to 16 hour work days for 25 years,” is what it took to get the people at Trips to Discover to consider the Great Vermont Corn Maze an “iconic” place to be in the fall.
From the beginning, he said, he and his wife, Dayna, challenged themselves to create something “great.”
“We picked the name Great Vermont Corn Maze because we wanted to set the bar high, said Bourdeau. “We never wanted to be the mediocre or so-so corn maze.”
Each new year means “trying to live up to our mazers expectations,” he said, which means new maze designs and new features.
“We change the maze design, add surprises and more every year, so our return mazers are always expecting a new adventure,” said Boudreau.
He calls the Great Vermont Corn Maze a unique attraction that poses a significant challenge. “Almost every day we hear from first-time mazers after they complete the maze that they ‘totally underestimated’ the challenge and will do as we suggested and come in August, come at 9AM and pack a lunch next year,” he said in an email.
Boudreau said that people considering the corn maze should check out the reviews online to see what others have thought about the experience. Even if the comments about the challenge scares potential visitors away, he said he’d rather have mazers having fun with the challenge rather than getting irritated by it.
“More money would be great but not if the people are not enjoying themselves,” he said. “We will always take happy mazers over a quick, unhappy buck.”
The quarter-century effort by the Boudreaus has been a labor of love - love for the creative process and loving the interactions with visitors.
“We enjoy creating new things that have never been seen before but being a small part in the lives of so many people from around the world has been a great experience,” said Boudreau. “We only see our mazers once a year for a few brief conversations and laughs but many are like a part of our family. We have seen babies grow up and start their own families.”
Assessing the 25th Year
Boudreau said the maze season is going well, bolstered by “a large chunk” of return mazers in August.
“We have already visited with so many return mazers. Some have been coming for all 25 years.,” he said. “Many only travel to Vermont or pop over the NH border from the White Mountains just to visit us … It’s all about seeing our return mazers and hearing their feedback on the new surprises we add every year. Like our new 3000 sq ft indoor black light maze that is within the corn maze.”
Weather Impacts
The significant rainfall of the season made some trails a little rougher than the Boudreaus would like, Boudreau said, but the maze season has not been hindered. In fact, they opened the attraction on July 29, which was a couple of days earlier than they planned.
“Overall the corn has been great,” he said.
Boudreau said spring preparations have been more challenging in recent years due to what he called “Florida type weather.”
“Hot, humid, rain, repeat. It was hard to get any work done,” he said.
Corn-crafted Raccoons
This year’s maze creations features raccoons. The idea was based on the Boudreau’s second maze-based children’s book.
It takes an aerial perspective to appreciate the corn stalk artistry outlining four raccoons sprawled across the acreage. Within the maze you’ll find opportunities for photo ops that play on theme.
“My wife, Dayna, and I learned how to sculpt, cast molds, work with resin and use an airbrush to create this year’s new photo ops,” he said.
Boudreau said every maze challenges people differently.
“Our maze gives everyone a different experience every year,” he said. “Every year some mazers complete the maze and insist it is the hardest one ever or one part was the hardest ever. And the same day others will say that they solved it in record time. Which could mean they got out in under 3 hours.”
Overcoming Challenges Over The Years
Like most businesses, the maze was impacted by the pandemic, but as a fresh air, outdoor attraction, the attraction was able to partially open. The reduction of visitors did cause a financial strain. The theme that year was a worldwide Thank You! to people in the medical profession.
The biggest challenge the Great Corn Maze has had to overcome over the years was Hurricane Irene in 2011, but it wasn’t due to the weather, Boudreau said, it was the state of Vermont’s dire messaging about the weather to the outside world.
“We had zero damage at the maze or anywhere nearby but the State of Vermont aggressively told the world that the entire state was destroyed,” he said. “We sat with an empty parking lot for two weeks for no weather-related reason.”
He said it almost forced them to close the attraction.
Thankfully, he said, the state’s messaging related to this year’s July flooding is better.
See more information online at www.vermontcornmaze.com
