Local Medicaid Patients Receive Full Dental Care Coverage Under New Law

Until last week, Medicaid patients in New Hampshire have not had a comprehensive adult dental care program as part of their coverage.
“There’s something wrong with the health care system of the North Country and dental is one of them,” Littleton resident Julia Gustafson said in early June. “I’ve often referred to the North Country as the wasteland of services … The disabled and the elderly are swept under the rug up here.”
Fully disabled, needing a wheelchair, on a limited income, and receiving Medicaid, Gustafson has experienced firsthand the impacts of that lack of dental care.
The Saturday before Memorial Day, after she said she made telephone calls, tried to find a private dentist and exhausted any options, she pulled her own tooth, without the benefit of Novocain and unable to pay what would have been a $300 to $500 fee to a dentist.
“It was at 4:56 a.m.,” she said. “I remember it well. It was actively draining infection into my system. My doctor saw this and gave me a prescription for antibiotics because he knew what I was up against. There is no one in the North Country doing dental work for people on Medicaid and private dentists don’t do Medicaid, and they were booking way out, even if I could have gotten the money to get into a private dentist.”
And it wasn’t the first tooth that Gustafson, who turns 57 in August, had to pull on her own.
“It’s not my first rodeo,” she said. “I know I’m not the only person in this situation.”
Until Gov. Chris Sununu signed Senate Bill 422 on Friday, Medicaid only covered emergency extractions, and Gustafson said the one clinic that provided dental care with a sliding fee scale was at Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, but that clinic has since closed.
She’s hoping the signing into law of SB 422, which was co-sponsored by former state Sen. Erin Hennessey, will make a difference.
In a statement, Sununu said, “Expanding coverage to include dental benefits for those on Medicaid is something I have long supported, but challenged the Legislature to do so in a way where the costs are sustainable and transparent. I’m grateful for their work this session achieving those goals and am proud to sign this legislation into law today.”
SB 422 requires the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to contract with dental-managed care organizations to provide dental care to people under the Medicaid-managed care program.
The bill states the New Hampshire Legislature “recognizes that untreated oral health conditions negatively affect a person’s overall health and that good oral health improves a person’s ability to obtain and keep employment” and “further recognizes that regular dental care and access to preventive and restorative treatments for oral health conditions prevent oral conditions from developing into more complex health conditions that would require medical care.”
Coverage will encompass diagnostic and preventive dental services, including an annual comprehensive oral examination; necessary X-rays or other imaging; prophylaxis; topical fluoride; oral hygiene instruction; behavior management; comprehensive restorative treatment necessary to prevent or treat oral health conditions to reduce or eliminate the need for future acute oral health care and to avoid more costly medical or dental care; and oral surgery and treatment necessary to relieve pain, eliminate infection, or prevent imminent tooth loss.
The individual benefit shall be capped at $1,500 per year, excluding preventive services, and the state is to implement a contract for coverage beginning on April 1, 2023.
On Tuesday, Gustafson called the new law fantastic and said dental care is critical because something wrong in the mouth can impact the entire body.
“This is something, this is really big, actually,” she said of the new law.
But the time the law takes effect, though, she said she might have to pull another tooth or two.
Still, she is hopeful for the future.
“It’s about time people woke up and did something about this,” said Gustafson. “I’m so over the moon about this. It’s a turning point, I hope.”
